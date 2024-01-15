Iowa Hoops: Minnesota Stats & How to Watch

The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3) face the improved Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-4, 3-2) in an early evening tipoff on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. With a win, the Hawkeyes even up their conference record after a shaky 0-3 start and create a tie of at least four teams, pending today’s other results.

Minnesota have already exceeded last year’s win totals (9-22, 2-17) and have seen improvements in their offense with notable upticks in eFG% and offensive rebounding. Defensively, they limit opponent three point attempts to force long twos. Midrange jumpers are somewhere the Hawkeyes have excelled so if Ben Krikke, Tony Perkins, and Payton Sandfort are hitting those shots, it bodes well for tonight’s outing.

Senior forward Patrick McCaffery (ankle) will be out tonight at Minnesota. #Hawkeyes — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 15, 2024

With Patrick out, look for Josh Dix to start. He’s shooting 21/31 from 2 (67.7%).

About the Golden Gophers

2024 averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 77.9 / 66.8

RPG:38.1 / 32.6

APG: 19.1 / 12.3

TOPG: 12.4 / 12.2

FG%: 48.2% / 41.5%

3P%: 35.0% / 33.5%

Coach:

Ben Johnson: 3rd year at Minnesota & overall

Record: 34-43 (.442)

Potential starters & 2023-24 stats:

Minnesota’s most recent starting lineup (last 4 games) Pos - # Name Yr, Ht, Wt PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% MPG Misc. Pos - # Name Yr, Ht, Wt PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% MPG Misc. G - #0 Elijah Hawkins Jr, 5'11", 165 lbs 8.6 3.5 7.7 0.367 0.351 30.8 1.9 steals/game G - #2 Mike Mitchell Jr, 6'2", 185 lbs 10.4 2.6 2.6 0.44 0.4 26.4 UNLV transfer (31 games) G - #24 Cam Christie Fr, 6'6", 190 lbs 10.4 3.6 2.2 0.417 0.392 26.9 F - #1 Joshua Ola-Joseph So, 6'7", 215 lbs 10.8 2.8 0.8 0.626 0.5 20.6 F - #3 Dawson Garcia Jr, 6'11", 230 lbs 16.5 7.7 2.1 0.452 0.229 29.8 2.3 off reb/game

Season leaders:

PPG: Garcia 16.5, Ola-Joseph 10.8

RPG: Garcia 7.7 (2.3 ORB), Pharrel Payne 5.7 (2.1 ORB)

APG: Hawkins 7.7, Mitchell 2.6

FG% (min 30 att): Parker Fox 67.6%; Payne 67.0%

3P% (min 20 att): Ola-Joseph 50.0%; Mitchell 40.0%

Last 5 games:

L - at Indiana, 74-62 (1/12)

W - v Maryland, 65-62 (1/7)

W - at Michigan, 73-71 (1/4)

W - v Maine, 80-62 (12/29)

W - v Ball State, 80-63 (12/21)

2024 KenPom ($):

AdjEfficiency: +9.13 (83)

AdjOffense: 109.9 (90)

AdjDefense: 100.8 (88)

AdjTempo: 67.9 (209)

2023:

AdjEfficiency: -3.29 (216)

AdjOffense: 102.4 (235)

AdjDefense: 105.6 (188)

AdjTempo: 65.7 (266)

NET: 90

Bart Torvik: 93

Evan Miyakawa: 87

How to watch

Date: Monday, January 15th

Time: 5:00 pm CT

Opponent: Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-4, 3-2)

Location: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

Streaming: Big Ten Network (Jason Ross, Jr & Stephen Bardo)

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network (Gary Dolphin & Bobby Hansen)

DraftKings Line: Iowa +2.5; O/U 159

