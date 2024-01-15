Kittle, LaPorta Named to All-Pro Teams

The NFL All-Pro teams were announced Friday and Iowa’s reputation as Tight End U is alive and well as George Kittle and Sam LaPorta were named to the All-Pro teams. Kittle was named as the first-team tight end, while LaPorta - a rookie - was named to the second-team spot.

Kittle finished the regular season with 65 receptions for 1,020 yards and 6 touchdowns. He averaged 15.7 yards per reception as the 49ers finished as NFC West champions and earned the NFC’s top overall seed. They will play Green Bay in the Divisional Round after the Packers beat Dallas, 48-32.

Kittle is one of five 49ers to make first-team All-Pro, joining Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszcyk, Trent Williams, and Fred Warner.

Meanwhile, LaPorta finished with 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 86 receptions set a record for NFL rookie tight ends, while LaPorta’s 10 touchdowns are tied for second all-time with Rob Gronkowski and just 2 behind the record set by Mike Ditka as Detroit won their first division title in 30 years. LaPorta suffered what looked like a brutal knee injury in Week 18 against Minnesota, but the injury somehow did not keep him out of Detroit’s 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round in which LaPorta finished with 3 receptions for 14 yards and a touchdown. The win was Detroit’s first playoff win since the 1992 Divisional Round. We’ll get more into that in our next Hawks in the NFL round-up later this week.

This is Kittle’s fourth All-Pro honor, earning first-team accolades in 2019 and 2023 and second-team in 2018 and 2022. Of course, it’s LaPorta’s first honor in his first season in the league. LaPorta is the 14th players named to earn NFL All-Pro honors under Kirk Ferentz.

Kirk Ferentz now has 14 players w/NFL All-Pro honors

TE Sam LaPorta

TE George Kittle

TE TJ Hockenson

OL Tristan Wirfs

OL Marshal Yanda

DB Desmond King

DL Mike Daniels

DB Micah Hyde

OL Brandon Scherff

TE Dallas Clark

LB Chad Greenway

DL Aaron Kampman

PK Nate Kaeding

DB Bob Sanders — Blair Sanderson (@BlairASanderson) January 12, 2024

That’s a big deal for Kittle and LaPorta. All-Pro has been the gold standard in ranking players. There are just two teams and no honorable mention lists. To make this team is an incredible accomplishment. Congrats to both former Hawks!