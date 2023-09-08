BOILERHONK’S WEEK 2 PONKS

Welllcome back. It was a successful return to the ponks. Here’s how we did:

Nebraska/Minnesota UNDER 42.5: +1u

Nebraska +7: +1u

Utah State/Iowa UNDER 43.5: +1u

Eastern Carolina/Michigan OVER 51.5: -1.1u

Indiana/Ohio State OVER 59: -1.1u

West Virginia/Penn State OVER 49.5: +1u

Penn State -20.5: +1u

Illinois -9.5 v Toledo: -1.1u

Rutgers -5.5 v Northwestern: +1u

3-1 ATS, +1.9u

3-2 O/U, +0.8u

Overall: 6-3, +2.7u

Special thanks to Penn State for providing the opposite of a bad beat. A cheap win?

Week 2 Lines

Tonight (Friday)

Saturday

All lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Indiana State was shut out by EASTERN ILLINOIS last week. Indiana showed a little more life than expected against Ohio State. The Sycamores gave up more than 40 points in 5 of their 11 games last year. I still don’t trust future dead man walking Tom Allen enough for them to cover hold onto that spread but I do think they’ll get their share of points. OVER 45.5

I’m telling myself that Toledo is better than I figured they’d be and that Illinois remains a good team. I like that they won by getting to 30 points. They’ll have a solution for Jalon Daniels coming off an injury. Illinois +142 (1 unit to win 1.42)

Colorado entered this game as underdogs. I still like them but I do expect the game to be lower scoring than last week. Colorado -3

Thank you again, Penn State.

The lesson from Purdue losing to Fresno last week is ... they can still put it up. Not sure it really meshes with how Ryan Walters wants his games to go. OVER 49.5

Gonna let Ohio State ferment a bit before making a wager on them.

How low can you go? How low can you go? Kirk Ferentz and Matt Campbell are the Spider-Mans (Men?) pointing at each other meme when it comes to non-conference games. Both are among the lowest hit rates on over. UNDER 36.5

My Michigan homebrew is going to hang out right next to Ohio State in a dry, dark room for a little bit. I do think the UNLV go-go offense is probably gonna help them either cover or this game go over but staying away till (Jim) Harbaugh returns.

Almost got UTEP confused with UTSA...and as much as I want to take the point and continue cheering for a winless Northwestern season, I just can’t bring myself to bet on this game.

This is just too many points for an O/U considering Washington State is 7-11 since Jake Dickert took over (4-9 last year) and Luke Fickell was 9-23 on the road at Cincinnati. UNDER 58.5

The season of BIFF continues. Charlotte +24.5

“Is Minnesota good?” is something I’m going to ask myself about 100 times this season. Chris Creighton is 29-13-1 against the spread as road dogs, including 10-6 in non-conference. Eastern Michigan +20.5 & UNDER 48.5

I can’t believe I’m betting Rutgers ATS as a favorite for the second week in a row. Rutgers -8.5