Iowa Football Recruiting: 4-Star OT Nick Brooks Commits to Hawkeyes

It’s a big weekend across the state of Iowa as the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to hit the road and face off against the in-state rival Iowa State Cyclones in Ames on Saturday. But before we can get to Saturday, the Hawkeyes have some big news on Friday.

After nearly making his college decision several months ago, top-ranked offensive tackle Nick Brooks announced his college decision Friday afternoon, picking the Iowa Hawkeyes over offers from virtually every program in the nation.

Brooks is an absolutely massive pick up for the Hawkeyes in more ways than one. For starters, he is literally a massive human being. At 6’8” and well north of 350 pounds, Brooks is set to become the largest player to ever put on a Hawkeye uniform.

Beyond he sheer size, Brooks is a huge get for Iowa as he is among the top prospects in the nation and the clear #1 prospect in the class of 2025 within the state’s borders. He comes with a 4-star rating by all the major recruiting services and an offer list as big as he is.

That offer list was helped in part by Brooks’ path to Iowa. Originally from the Cedar Rapids area, Brooks ultimately moved away in middle school and spent the last several years in Georgia. While living in the heart of SEC country, his recruitment began to build steam with offers rolling in from everyone from Alabama to Georgia to Tennessee and on and on.

But Brooks moved back to Cedar Rapids this spring and is now enrolled at Kennedy High School. Since the move back, the path to Iowa City has been paved and Brooks ultimately chose to announce his decision Friday, on his birthday.

As an athlete, there’s no other way to put it: Brooks is a freak. At 6’8” and closer to 370, Brooks is incredibly big, but he is also quick on his feet and mobile. He’s got fluid motion and pretty good hand placement. Given his massive frame, he can tend to have a high pad level, but would expect him to continue to develop over the next couple years and be a potential impact as early as his freshman season in Iowa City.

As wild as a freshman impact might sound, that’s exactly what Alabama fans have gotten out of the last big time OT to commit to the Hawkeyes from within the state’s borders. Former 5-star prospect Kadyn Proctor started week one for the Crimson Tide and has perhaps paved the way for a player like Brooks to do the same in Iowa City.

Notably, while Proctor’s family seemed to be the key reason for the Southeast Polk prospect to leave the state’s borders, Brooks has cited his family as a reason to stay.

Speaking with HawkeyeReport.com, Brooks said the family atmosphere and the combination of fans and coaching are what made Iowa City home.

“The fans were great and the way the coaches introduced me to everyone, including their past players, really made it feel like home.”

In terms of that early opportunity, Brooks thinks he will earn one and make the most of it.

“I feel like I can make a big impact right away when I get there. We have a bright future ahead of us.”

Brooks becomes the second member of Iowa’s recruiting class of 2025, joining Pleasant Valley DL Joey VanWetzinga. He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Nebraska, Iowa State, NC State, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Texas, Miami, Mississippi State, Florida, Louisville and others.

Welcome aboard Nick Brooks!

Nicolai Brooks, OT

Ht: 6’8”

Wt: 350 lbs

Hometown: Cedar Rapids, IA (Kennedy)

Stars: On3 - 4; 247 Sports - 4; Rivals - 4