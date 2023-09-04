Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Release Depth Chart for Trip to Iowa State

Week one is in the books and for all the highs (the first quarter) and the lows (the rest of the game), the Hawkeyes emerged victorious and enter week two at 1-0 on this young season. Now Iowa takes things on the road to face off with the Iowa State Cyclones in week two.

For the Hawkeyes, they’re looking to reclaim the Cy-Hawk Trophy after losing the ISU matchup for the first time in seven seasons last year. They’re going to be doing it with a couple of starters out of the lineup. However, the Cyclones too were involved in the gambling scandal and have been hit harder than the Hawkeyes.

Iowa State took down UNI in week one without their former starting QB Hunter Dekkers or RB Jirehl Brock, both of whom have left the program. The Cyclones are also without offensive tackle Jake Remsburg, defensive tackle Isaiah Lee and tight end DeShawn Hanika.

The big question for Iowa is how healthy quarterback Cade McNamara is. QB1 looked great to open up his Iowa career, throwing a TD pass to fellow transfer WR Seth Anderson on his first ever pass in the black and gold. But he took some shots on Saturday and came up limping more than once on that strained quad, ultimately leaving he game in the fourth quarter in lieu of backup Deacon Hill. There didn’t appear to be any serious re-injury, but losing McNamara for Iowa’s first road trip would be a killer.

On Monday, the Hawkeyes released their preliminary depth chart for the hate week trip across the state. Let’s take a look.

Noted Notables

We say it every week, but quick reminder that this depth chart is more a reflection of how things ended the week prior than anything truly forward looking. BUT, there’s McNamara listed at QB1 yet again. Expect him to show up as questionable again this week, perhaps all the way up through the Saturday availability report (which will drop around 12:30 Saturday with the afternoon kick), but the prevailing sentiment is that he will be a go in Ames.

We had heard rumblings for weeks that Jermari Harris may be one of the players caught up in the gambling scandal who had not yet come forward and that was all but confirmed when he was ruled out ahead of Saturday’s season opener without any injury designation all week. He is now officially off the depth chart, reflecting how things ended against Utah State. Harris is expected to miss at least two games for gambling (no indications he bet on Iowa athletics) and would thus be out again this week.

In Harris’ place is week one starting corner Deshaun Lee. Lee was targeted repeatedly in the opener as Utah State looked to avoid Cooper DeJean. He held up pretty well and would have record his first career interception if not for defensive end Ethan Hurkett jumping offside.

Behind Lee, we have an OR with converted RB Deavin Hilson and Brenden Deasfernandes. Both got some late game action in week one, but both graded out at the bottom of the list for defensive backs per PFF. Here’s hoping those reps help them if they’re called into action this week.

Beyond that, no real changes this week. The offensive line saw ten different players take a snap with seven taking more than 25 in week one. No changes to the depth chart there this week, but that will be a position to keep an eye on in Ames as the Hawkeyes look to cut down the rotation and establish a core five linemen.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones are set to kick off at 2:30pm CT on Saturday. This week’s matchup will be televised on FOX.