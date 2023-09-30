Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan State: Game Thread

The Iowa Hawkeyes came crashing down to Earth a week ago with a miserable 31-0 loss to Penn State. The loss came in Iowa’s biggest test of the season. But while it pushed the Hawkeyes to 0-1 in the conference and felt like an utter disaster, it was a loss virtually everyone predicted both before the season began and entering Happy Valley last week.

Now the Hawkeyes look to get their season back on track as they return home to take on the Michigan State Spartans. Sparty comes to town riding a two-game losing streak, having failed to reach double digits in either of their last two matchups. They also are on the road for the first time this season.

Nothing like a night game against a struggling opponent for the Hawkeyes to get right.

But nothing is a given in the Big Ten and nothing should be taken for granted when Brian Ferentz is running your offense. The Hawkeyes will need to score at least a point in this one to win, that much we know. Whether the offense is capable of that remains to be seen.

We’ll know soon enough as the Hawkeyes and Spartans kick off under the lights of Kinnick.

Here’s a quick reminder on the details for tonight’s matchup:

Date: Saturday, September 30th

Time: 6:30 pm CT

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans (2-2, 0-1) Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1, 0-1)

Location: Kinnick Stadium - Iowa City, IA

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Preliminary Weather Forecast: clear skies with temps in the mid-80s

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -10.5, O/U 36.5

Go Hawks!