Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan State Spartans: How to Watch, Listen, Stream and More!

One week ago, the Iowa Hawkeyes took to the wet, soggy field in Happy Valley and fell flat on their face against #7 Penn State. Iowa fans have sat in the stink of that loss for a week, contemplating the implications of such a miserable showing and pointing fingers at who is responsible for it.

Now we have just a few short long hours until the Hawkeyes take the field again as they play host to the Michigan State Spartans. For as bad as Iowa looked a week ago, they enter Saturday as big time home favorites against MSU. However, it’s worth noting a relatively sizeable move in the line at DraftKings Sportsbook which happened on Friday evening.

After opening as 10-point favorites over the Spartans, the line moved to -12.5 points in favor of Iowa early in the week and hovered there. Until Friday evening when the line dropped back to -10.5 points. Might we have a previously unknown Hawkeyes injury? Or perhaps Vegas is coming to their senses on this Hawkeye offense.

Iowa enters the day averaging just over 21-points per game - good for 91st in the country. As bad as it might be, the Hawkeyes are looking for a get-right game tonight as they play host to Michigan State. The Spartans enter the day at 2-2 and losers of their last two games.

In those two matchups, their first against power five competition, the Spartans are averaging just 8 points per game themselves and have lost by an average of 28 points. Making matters worse, Michigan State officially cut ties with head coach Mel Tucker earlier this week and is now left with a roster full of players who may be considering their options. If they want to preserve a year of eligibility and transfer after this season, they would need to be done playing for the year given we are now in week five.

Not exactly a recipe for an inspired performance from the Spartans.

As we countdown to kickoff, here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s matchup.

Date: Saturday, September 30th

Time: 6:30 pm CT

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans (2-2, 0-1) Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1, 0-1)

Location: Kinnick Stadium - Iowa City, IA

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Preliminary Weather Forecast: clear skies with temps in the mid-80s

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -10.5, O/U 36.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Keep an eye out for the availability report, which is set to be published around 4:30 pm CT. Recall that’s a new item in the Big Ten this season with availability reported two hours before game time. Given the line movement this week, we could see some interesting news this afternoon.

Go Hawks!