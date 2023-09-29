Iowa vs. Michigan State: Betting Line Movement + Updated Iowa City Weather

Weather Update

If you’re going to be in Iowa City Saturday, you are in for a treat. Holy hell does the weather look amazing for the last weekend in September. Get a load of this!

We will have highs in the mid-to-upper 80s throughout the day, with a chance this baby gets into the low 90s. At kickoff we’re looking at highs in the low 80s. The game should finish in the mid 70s. All in all, a gorgeous night to be in Kinnick. Don’t bring you dumb poncho on Saturday. Put that baby away, at least for this weekend!

Line Movement

Since Mel Tucker decided to leave nearly $80 million on the table then swore to file a lawsuit against Michigan State for wrongful termination, the line has moved toward Iowa in a big way. This has settled in at Iowa -12.5. It feels like Michigan State is ready to pack it in, and if you listened to any Iowa podcasts that had quick interviews with MSU beat writers this week, they said that since MSU players have a 30-day window to enter the portal but they’ve played 4 games, who gets on the flight to Iowa City and is dressed out on Saturday will be something to watch. All of that sounds great, but I don’t trust Iowa a single bit no matter the state of the Spartan program. This is, after all, an offense that is somehow worse in some statistical areas than last year. Over/under? Now we’re talking, though maybe stay away from this game too since there are so many question marks about the Spartans. Since the portal is open and there is uncertainty as to who will be on the plane...feels like a stay away this week. Maybe stay away from Iowa forever.

Line: Iowa -12.5 (-110/-110)

Moneyline: Iowa -455/Michigan State +350

Over/Under: 36.5 (-110/-110)

