2023 College Football Watch Guide - Week 5

I’ve washed that 31-0 loss right out of my hair and I’m ready for another weekend of college football. This week doesn’t feature the same big name games as last weekend but it still looks like we’ll have some dynamite games to enjoy. Let’s get into it!
Thursday, Sept. 28 & Friday, Sept. 29
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Middle Tennessee @ Western Kentucky
|Thursday, 6:30 PM
|CBSSN
|CBSSports.com
|Temple @ Tulsa
|Thursday, 6:30 PM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
|Jacksonville State @ Sam Houston
|Thursday, 7:00 PM
|ESPN U
|WatchESPN
|Louisville @ NC State
|Friday, 6:00 PM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
|#10 Utah @ #19 Oregon State
|Friday, 8:00 PM
|FS1
|FOXSports.com
|Louisiana Tech @ UTEP
|Friday, 8:00 PM
|CBSSN
|CBSSports.com
|Cincinnati @ BYU
|Friday, 9:15 PM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
#10 Utah @ #19 Oregon State - Friday, 8:00 PM - FS1
The Utah Utes had a low key Saturday last week, quietly dispatching the UCLA Bruins 14-7. It might be we’ve become conditioned to expect scores well into the 30’s and 40’s for Pac-12 games that anything less seems impossible. Utah QB Cam Rising has yet to return from a torn ACL he suffered in the Rose Bowl on January 1 but that hasn’t stopped the team from starting 4-0. But they’ve lost a bit of their luster from last year. Two of their wins this season have been by one score, a third by two. Oregon State, on the other hand, just lost the only Pac-12 championship I recognize to Washington State, but they have been arguably more impressive so far even with that loss. I think the Beavers bring Utah’s unbeaten streak to an end this week.
Honorable Mention: Cincinnati @ BYU, Louisville @ NC State
Saturday, Sept. 30 - Morning
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|#6 Penn State @ Northwestern
|11:00 AM
|BTN
|FOXSports.com
|#8 USC @ Colorado
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|FOXSports.com
|#22 Florida @ Kentucky
|11:00 AM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
|Texas A&M @ Arkansas
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network
|WatchESPN
|Louisiana @ Minnesota
|11:00 AM
|BTN
|FOXSports.com
|Utah State @ UConn
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN
|CBSSports.com
|Clemson @ Syracuse
|11:00 AM
|ABC
|WatchESPN
|UAB @ Tulane
|11:00 AM
|ESPN 2
|WatchESPN
|South Alabama @ James Madison
|11:00 AM
|ESPN U
|WatchESPN
|Buffalo @ Akron
|11:00 AM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
#8 USC @ Colorado - 11:00 AM - FOX
I’m fully aware that I’ve listed the Colorado game every week so far this season. I’ve fallen victim to the Colorado Circus as much as the next person. There hasn’t been this much attention on buffaloes since Congress passed the Act to Protect the Birds and Animals in Yellowstone National Park, and to Punish Crimes in Said Park in 1894. For those of you who cannot stand the Colorado discourse, I apologize, but I would love nothing more than for them to pull the upset against USC. Now, I don’t expect them to do it but I’ve seen much crazier things happen. Colorado’s defense was sketchy even before the loss of Travis Hunter, but USC’s isn’t exactly lighting the world on fire either. The offenses should rule the day.
Clemson @ Syracuse - 11:00 AM - ABC
Clemson was tantalizingly close to knocking off Florida State last weekend but a missed field goal late and failure to stop the Noles in overtime doomed them to their second loss of the year. However, the close loss proved these Tigers still have some fight in them, but how much of it did they expend only to fall short against an ACC rival? Syracuse is 4-0 on the young season with wins over teams like Army and Purdue, and are getting the Tigers after an emotionally draining loss. I’m sure the Orange would love nothing more than to twist the knife in the one time conference juggernaut.
Honorable Mention: Texas A&M @ Arkansas, #22 Florida @ Kentucky
Saturday, Sept. 30 - Afternoon
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Eastern Michigan @ Central Michigan
|12:30 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Virginia @ Boston College
|1:00 PM
|CW
|CW
|Miami (OH) @ Kent State
|1:30 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Arizona State @ Cal
|2:00 PM
|Pac-12 Network
|PAC-12.com
|#1 Georgia @ Auburn
|2:30 PM
|CBS
|CBSSports.com
|#2 Michigan @ Nebraska
|2:30 PM
|FOX
|FOXSports.com
|#24 Kansas @ #3 Texas
|2:30 PM
|ABC
|WatchESPN
|Indiana @ Maryland
|2:30 PM
|BTN
|FOXSports.com
|Illinois @ Purdue
|2:30 PM
|Peacock
|Peacock
|Wagner @ Rutgers
|2:30 PM
|BTN
|FOXSports.com
|Bowling Green @ Georgia Tech
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network
|WatchESPN
|Houston @ Texas Tech
|2:30 PM
|FS2
|FOXSports.com
|Baylor @ UCF
|2:30 PM
|FS1
|FOXSports.com
|Arkansas State @ UMass
|2:30 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|South Florida @ Navy
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN
|CBSSports.com
|Old Dominion @ Marshall
|2:30 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Ball State @ Western Michigan
|2:30 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Northern Illinois @ Toledo
|2:30 PM
|ESPN U
|WatchESPN
|#23 Missouri @ Vanderbilt
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network
|WatchESPN
|Boise State @ Memphis
|3:00 PM
|ESPN 2
|WatchESPN
|Hawai'i @ UNLV
|3:00 PM
|N/A
|N/A
|New Mexico @ Wyoming
|3:00 PM
|N/A
|N/A
#24 Kansas @ #3 Texas - 2:30 PM - ABC
Did you know that half of Kansas’ wins over Texas have come within the last seven years? I know, amazing right. Did you also know Kansas has only ever beaten Texas four times? Well that puts a damper on it doesn’t it. I sometimes forget that Texas has only been part of the Big 12 since the mid-90’s. For most football fans my age we just don’t associate them with with the old SWC like you old fogies do. Regardless, Kansas is back in the top 25 but their stay may be short lived. Texas has done nothing but impress this year, with their closest game being a ten-point victory over Alabama. If a ten point win over Bama is your closest game, you’re doing pretty darn good.
#2 Michigan @ Nebraska - 2:30 PM - FOX
I’ll be honest, this Saturday’s afternoon schedule isn’t super exciting on paper. But if there’s a chance to watch Nebraska get trucked on their home field I’m gonna take it. Some may call it petty, and they’d be right. But who cares. Go Blue.
Honorable Mention: Indiana @ Maryland
Saturday, Sept. 30 - Evening
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|#13 LSU @ #20 Ole Miss
|5:00 PM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
|#9 Oregon @ Stanford
|5:30 PM
|Pac-12 Network
|PAC-12.com
|Iowa State @ #14 Oklahoma
|6:00 PM
|FS1
|FOXSports.com
|East Carolina @ Rice
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Abilene Christian @ North Texas
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Coastal Carolina @ Georgia Southern
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network
|NFL Network
|Troy @ Georgia State
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Texas State @ Southern Miss
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Utah Tech @ Colorado State
|6:00 PM
|N/A
|N/A
|#11 Notre Dame @ #17 Duke
|6:30 PM
|ABC
|WatchESPN
|South Carolina @ #21 Tennessee
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network
|WatchESPN
|Michigan State @ Iowa
|6:30 PM
|NBC
|Peacock
|Charlotte @ SMU
|6:30 PM
|ESPN U
|WatchESPN
|Pittsburgh @ Virginia Tech
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network
|WatchESPN
|West Virginia @ TCU
|7:00 PM
|ESPN 2
|WatchESPN
|Appalachian State @ UL Monroe
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|San Diego State @ Air Force
|7:00 PM
|CBSSN
|CBSSports.com
|#12 Alabama @ Mississippi State
|8:00 PM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
|#7 Washington @ Arizona
|9:00 PM
|Pac-12 Network
|PAC-12.com
|Nevada @ #25 Fresno State
|9:30 PM
|FS1
|FOXSports.com
Michigan State @ Iowa - 6:30 PM - NBC
This will be the Iowa Hawkeyes’ first appearance on NBC as part of the new Big Ten media rights deal and this had to look much better at the beginning of the year. Long regarded as two of the most physical teams in the conference, both are now known more for offensive ineptitude. We’re all familiar with Iowa’s woes but the Spartans are having troubles of their own. They’ve failed to score more than 14 points for three straight weeks and those 14 came in a 45-14 loss to Richmond. Yes, that Richmond. Oh, and Michigan State made it official and fired Mel Tucker for cause yesterday to the surprise of absolutely no one. Get ready to hear that a lot when NBC isn’t talking about Brian’s contract.
#11 Notre Dame @ # 17 Duke - 6:30 PM - ABC
The Fighting Irish lost to Ohio State last week in one of this year’s most facepalm-worthy moments, as they attempted a goal line stand with only ten defenders. Notre Dame arguably should’ve won that game if not for that boneheaded sequence and some questionable play calls near the end. Meanwhile, Duke is riding an unbeaten streak and hosting the non-basketball version of College Game Day. Duke has been the surprise feel good story of the year, but I think the Irish burst that bubble Saturday night.
Honorable Mention: #13 LSU @ #20 Ole Miss, South Carolina @ #21 Tennessee
