2023 College Football Watch Guide - Week 5

I’ve washed that 31-0 loss right out of my hair and I’m ready for another weekend of college football. This week doesn’t feature the same big name games as last weekend but it still looks like we’ll have some dynamite games to enjoy. Let’s get into it!

Thursday, Sept. 28 & Friday, Sept. 29 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Middle Tennessee @ Western Kentucky Thursday, 6:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Temple @ Tulsa Thursday, 6:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN Jacksonville State @ Sam Houston Thursday, 7:00 PM ESPN U WatchESPN Louisville @ NC State Friday, 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN #10 Utah @ #19 Oregon State Friday, 8:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Louisiana Tech @ UTEP Friday, 8:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Cincinnati @ BYU Friday, 9:15 PM ESPN WatchESPN

#10 Utah @ #19 Oregon State - Friday, 8:00 PM - FS1

The Utah Utes had a low key Saturday last week, quietly dispatching the UCLA Bruins 14-7. It might be we’ve become conditioned to expect scores well into the 30’s and 40’s for Pac-12 games that anything less seems impossible. Utah QB Cam Rising has yet to return from a torn ACL he suffered in the Rose Bowl on January 1 but that hasn’t stopped the team from starting 4-0. But they’ve lost a bit of their luster from last year. Two of their wins this season have been by one score, a third by two. Oregon State, on the other hand, just lost the only Pac-12 championship I recognize to Washington State, but they have been arguably more impressive so far even with that loss. I think the Beavers bring Utah’s unbeaten streak to an end this week.

Honorable Mention: Cincinnati @ BYU, Louisville @ NC State

Saturday, Sept. 30 - Morning Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming #6 Penn State @ Northwestern 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com #8 USC @ Colorado 11:00 AM FOX FOXSports.com #22 Florida @ Kentucky 11:00 AM ESPN WatchESPN Texas A&M @ Arkansas 11:00 AM SEC Network WatchESPN Louisiana @ Minnesota 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com Utah State @ UConn 11:00 AM CBSSN CBSSports.com Clemson @ Syracuse 11:00 AM ABC WatchESPN UAB @ Tulane 11:00 AM ESPN 2 WatchESPN South Alabama @ James Madison 11:00 AM ESPN U WatchESPN Buffalo @ Akron 11:00 AM ESPN+ WatchESPN

#8 USC @ Colorado - 11:00 AM - FOX

I’m fully aware that I’ve listed the Colorado game every week so far this season. I’ve fallen victim to the Colorado Circus as much as the next person. There hasn’t been this much attention on buffaloes since Congress passed the Act to Protect the Birds and Animals in Yellowstone National Park, and to Punish Crimes in Said Park in 1894. For those of you who cannot stand the Colorado discourse, I apologize, but I would love nothing more than for them to pull the upset against USC. Now, I don’t expect them to do it but I’ve seen much crazier things happen. Colorado’s defense was sketchy even before the loss of Travis Hunter, but USC’s isn’t exactly lighting the world on fire either. The offenses should rule the day.

Clemson @ Syracuse - 11:00 AM - ABC

Clemson was tantalizingly close to knocking off Florida State last weekend but a missed field goal late and failure to stop the Noles in overtime doomed them to their second loss of the year. However, the close loss proved these Tigers still have some fight in them, but how much of it did they expend only to fall short against an ACC rival? Syracuse is 4-0 on the young season with wins over teams like Army and Purdue, and are getting the Tigers after an emotionally draining loss. I’m sure the Orange would love nothing more than to twist the knife in the one time conference juggernaut.

Honorable Mention: Texas A&M @ Arkansas, #22 Florida @ Kentucky

Saturday, Sept. 30 - Afternoon Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Eastern Michigan @ Central Michigan 12:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Virginia @ Boston College 1:00 PM CW CW Miami (OH) @ Kent State 1:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Arizona State @ Cal 2:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com #1 Georgia @ Auburn 2:30 PM CBS CBSSports.com #2 Michigan @ Nebraska 2:30 PM FOX FOXSports.com #24 Kansas @ #3 Texas 2:30 PM ABC WatchESPN Indiana @ Maryland 2:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com Illinois @ Purdue 2:30 PM Peacock Peacock Wagner @ Rutgers 2:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com Bowling Green @ Georgia Tech 2:30 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Houston @ Texas Tech 2:30 PM FS2 FOXSports.com Baylor @ UCF 2:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Arkansas State @ UMass 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN South Florida @ Navy 2:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Old Dominion @ Marshall 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Ball State @ Western Michigan 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Northern Illinois @ Toledo 2:30 PM ESPN U WatchESPN #23 Missouri @ Vanderbilt 3:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Boise State @ Memphis 3:00 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Hawai'i @ UNLV 3:00 PM N/A N/A New Mexico @ Wyoming 3:00 PM N/A N/A

#24 Kansas @ #3 Texas - 2:30 PM - ABC

Did you know that half of Kansas’ wins over Texas have come within the last seven years? I know, amazing right. Did you also know Kansas has only ever beaten Texas four times? Well that puts a damper on it doesn’t it. I sometimes forget that Texas has only been part of the Big 12 since the mid-90’s. For most football fans my age we just don’t associate them with with the old SWC like you old fogies do. Regardless, Kansas is back in the top 25 but their stay may be short lived. Texas has done nothing but impress this year, with their closest game being a ten-point victory over Alabama. If a ten point win over Bama is your closest game, you’re doing pretty darn good.

#2 Michigan @ Nebraska - 2:30 PM - FOX

I’ll be honest, this Saturday’s afternoon schedule isn’t super exciting on paper. But if there’s a chance to watch Nebraska get trucked on their home field I’m gonna take it. Some may call it petty, and they’d be right. But who cares. Go Blue.

Honorable Mention: Indiana @ Maryland

Saturday, Sept. 30 - Evening Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming #13 LSU @ #20 Ole Miss 5:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN #9 Oregon @ Stanford 5:30 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com Iowa State @ #14 Oklahoma 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com East Carolina @ Rice 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Abilene Christian @ North Texas 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Coastal Carolina @ Georgia Southern 6:00 PM NFL Network NFL Network Troy @ Georgia State 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Texas State @ Southern Miss 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Utah Tech @ Colorado State 6:00 PM N/A N/A #11 Notre Dame @ #17 Duke 6:30 PM ABC WatchESPN South Carolina @ #21 Tennessee 6:30 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Michigan State @ Iowa 6:30 PM NBC Peacock Charlotte @ SMU 6:30 PM ESPN U WatchESPN Pittsburgh @ Virginia Tech 7:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN West Virginia @ TCU 7:00 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Appalachian State @ UL Monroe 7:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN San Diego State @ Air Force 7:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com #12 Alabama @ Mississippi State 8:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN #7 Washington @ Arizona 9:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com Nevada @ #25 Fresno State 9:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com

Michigan State @ Iowa - 6:30 PM - NBC

This will be the Iowa Hawkeyes’ first appearance on NBC as part of the new Big Ten media rights deal and this had to look much better at the beginning of the year. Long regarded as two of the most physical teams in the conference, both are now known more for offensive ineptitude. We’re all familiar with Iowa’s woes but the Spartans are having troubles of their own. They’ve failed to score more than 14 points for three straight weeks and those 14 came in a 45-14 loss to Richmond. Yes, that Richmond. Oh, and Michigan State made it official and fired Mel Tucker for cause yesterday to the surprise of absolutely no one. Get ready to hear that a lot when NBC isn’t talking about Brian’s contract.

#11 Notre Dame @ # 17 Duke - 6:30 PM - ABC

The Fighting Irish lost to Ohio State last week in one of this year’s most facepalm-worthy moments, as they attempted a goal line stand with only ten defenders. Notre Dame arguably should’ve won that game if not for that boneheaded sequence and some questionable play calls near the end. Meanwhile, Duke is riding an unbeaten streak and hosting the non-basketball version of College Game Day. Duke has been the surprise feel good story of the year, but I think the Irish burst that bubble Saturday night.

Honorable Mention: #13 LSU @ #20 Ole Miss, South Carolina @ #21 Tennessee