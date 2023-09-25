Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Release Depth Chart Bounceback Matchup with Michigan State

The Iowa Hawkeyes ran into a buzzsaw on Saturday night when they were demolished by the Penn State Nittany Lions 31-0. On a night where virtually everything went wrong for the Hawkeyes, the one thing that went right was a relatively healthy day at the office for Iowa. The staff left Happy Valley with no new injuries.

With no new injuries, the only real question entering Iowa’s week five matchup with the Michigan State Spartans is whether the embarrassing week four loss will drive any changes for the Hawkeyes.

On Monday, Iowa released their depth chart for the potential bounceback game in week five against Michigan State. As you might have guessed, not a lot new for the never-changing Hawkeyes.

Here’s a look at the full depth chart.

Noted Notables

Nothing. There is nothing notable in this depth chart. Except perhaps that there is nothing notable. After a butt-whipping like what we saw on Saturday night, some folks might expect some changes. Certainly, some have called for changes at the staff level, but at minimum, given we saw QB Cade McNamara sacked on nearly 20% of his dropbacks and was hit or sacked on almost 50% of dropbacks, you might have expected to see some changes to the offensive line. You would be wrong.

It’s worth a quick reminder, now that we’ve established there are no changes here, that the changes in these things tend to be related to injury. So grain of salt and all that, but still frustrating. We likely won’t get much out of Kirk Ferentz during his press availability on Tuesday either, but expect the question to be asked about the offensive line. It was almost as bad as Brian Ferentz’s playcalling. Almost.

Only other thing here is just to call out that we likely won’t see anything different as it pertains to the depth chart when we get the gameday availability report. There were no reports of anyone getting dinged up in Happy Valley so the only news we should see come Saturday is potentially good news. That would be if we could get either of Kaleb Johnson or Jaziun Patterson back from their ankle injuries for Saturday’s matchup. A guy can dream.

The Hawkeyes will look to get back on track with a night game under the lights in Kinnick this Satruday. Iowa is set to play host to Michigan State for a 6:30pm CT kick off this week. The matchup will be broadcast on NBC.