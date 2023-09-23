Iowa Hawkeyes at Penn State: Game Thread

It’s that time again Hawkeye fans! Those little hairs on the back of your neck should be standing up. The heart should be beating a bit faster. Your stomach should have just a slight twinge. Game time is nearly here as your Iowa Hawkeyes are set to head into the eye of the storm in State College, Pennsylvania to take on the #7 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Both teams are undefeated on the year, but the Hawkeyes have won the last two contests in this series, including a dominant win in Happy Valley back in 2020 with no fans in the stands, and a top-5 showdown in Kinnick back in 2021. That one saw Penn State fans up in arms for weeks after Iowa booed the flurry of Nittany Lions who feigned injury while still others actually were injured, QB Sean Cliffor chief among them.

This matchup continues to push toward a growing rivalry with Kirk Ferentz looking for his 10th career victory over Penn State. But he’ll be doing so with a number of key Hawkeyes sidelined due to injury and a potent Nittany Lion offense on the other sideline.

Can Cade McNamara lead the Hawkeyes to another top-10 win over Penn State? Or will James Franklin and the Nits get their revenge? We’ll find out soon enough as the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions square off in white out conditions from Beaver Stadium.

Here’s a quick reminder on the details for tonight’s matchup:

Date: Saturday, September 23rd

Time: 6:30 pm CT

Matchup: #24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0, 0-0) at Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 1-0)

Location: Beaver Stadium - University Park, PA

TV: CBS

Preliminary Weather Forecast: cloudy with temps in the upper-50s, 50% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Penn State -14.5, O/U 38

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The usual rules apply again today. Play nice in the comments. No personal attacks, no politics, keep the language somewhat in check and please, report any spam bots that show their digital faces.

Go Hawks!