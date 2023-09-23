Iowa Hawkeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions: How to Watch, Listen, Stream and More!

The Iowa Hawkeyes sailed through the non-conference schedule unscathed at 3-0. It wasn’t always pretty, but Iowa found a way to win and exited the non-con portion of the season just ahead of schedule on Brian Ferentz’s infamous drive for 325 points this season.

Now the competition level steps up a notch as Iowa travels to State College, Pennsylvania for their second road trip of the season and their first matchup in Big Ten play. It comes against #7 Penn State and the Nittany Lions are out for revenge.

After losing their last two matchups with the Hawkeyes, including a top-5 dagger that completely derailed their 2021 season, the PSU faithful have been stewing for two years thinking about flopping players, injuries, booing fans and “turtling.” Now, 110,000 of them will be clad in white as the Hawkeyes come to town seeking a second win in whiteout conditions.

Like Iowa, the Nittany Lions enter the day at 3-0. However, Penn State is already off to a 1-0 start in conference play after taking down Illinois 30-13 in Champaigne a week ago. That contest featured five turnovers from the Illini, which helped to offset young QB Drew Allar’s worst performance of the season.

Tonight, the Hawkeyes will be looking to replicate Illinois’ success in throwing Allar off his game while avoiding the Illini’s fate turning the ball over. Cade McNamara will be down multiple weapons, but is joined by fellow Michigan man Erick All. The duo paired up to put the final nail in the coffin for PSU and keep Michigan’s playoff hopes alive back in 2021. Can they do it again for Iowa in 2023?

As we countdown to kickoff, here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s matchup.

Date: Saturday, September 23rd

Time: 6:30 pm CT

Matchup: #24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0, 0-0) at Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0, 1-0)

Location: Beaver Stadium - University Park, PA

TV: CBS

Streaming: Parmount+

Preliminary Weather Forecast: cloudy with temps in the upper-50s, 50% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Penn State -14.5, O/U 38.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Keep an eye out for the availability report, which is set to be published around 4:30 pm CT. Recall that’s a new item in the Big Ten this season with availability reported two hours before game time. Will we see any new names on the report this week beyond Luke Lachey, Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson, who were all ruled out earlier in the week?

Go Hawks!