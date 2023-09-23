As I sit in my office with the windows open, a consistent and chilly breeze pushes its way into the house. What has been a beautiful early fall week is slowly turning to grey. Something’s brewing. Something’s coming.

We’re comin’... and it’s all too familiar.

As I take my family for a quick walk around my little New Jersey neighborhood, people start to look at us sideways. I guess you could say, we are the (wo)man in black. From my sweatshirt and hat, to my daughters dress, to the Goldendoodle equipped with the hallowed name and the black and yellow collar...we are a nightmare walking. They know what’s coming. They want to scoff it off. They want to pretend it’s just little ol’ Iowa. But they know.

We’re comin’... and it’s all too familiar.

Maybe I’m fool. Maybe I’m a genius. Maybe I’m overly confident. Maybe I’m right where I need to be. Hell, maybe we’re exactly where we need to be. Because we’ve seen it play out so many times before.

We’re comin’... and it’s all too familiar.

I look at the forecast locally. Heinous. I look at the forecast in State College. Heinous and dreary. Cold. Windy and rainy. Forget Bears weather... this is beating Penn State weather.

We’re comin’...and it’s all too familiar.

I text a few buddies that went to Penn State and ask how they’re feeling. They portray confidence. But if I gave them a truth serum they will admit what they’ve admitted before... there is only one team that they shudder at having to play when expectations are high. No it’s not Ohio State or Michigan. They relish those opportunities because that’s the measuring stick. They are the final bosses. It’s that pesky little nuisance that always comes up before they even get the chance to see where they belong in the pecking order. That damn little yellow bird always seems to screw up a lot of those extravagant plans.

We’re comin’...and it’s all too familiar.

I keep looking at the sky and I keep thinking about the past. I can’t shake the feeling that we’re coming around to do it all over again...

WE...

ARE...

IOWA...

AND...

WE’RE...

COMIN’!

*please don’t show this to Cade ;) *