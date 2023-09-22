Penn State vs. Iowa: Betting Line Movement + Updated State College Weather

I hope you didn’t pack that poncho away. Again with the rain in State College. We’re on to Penn State...

Weather Update

This is looking kind of bleak. Maybe it’s me, but it seems like every single game Iowa plays in State College is played in rain. I know this isn’t true - the weather in 2011 was awesome, 2016 was a night game, late in the year, but the weather was good and the Nittany Lions rolled - but damn, another big game in that stadium and it’s raining?

I didn’t capture the whole day, but starting at 8:00 a.m., The Weather Channel calls for a “Few Showers.” That lingers all day, going back and forth between a “Few Showers,” “Showers,” “Light Rain,” and “Rain.” That goes well into Sunday. Temps aren’t bad, but just be prepared with a rain coat/poncho and some warm gear so you aren’t cold and wet. That’s the worst weather combo for me - you don’t dress correctly, don’t have a poncho, so you’re soaked and cold. NOPE.

Line Movement

This line has hung around Penn State -14 to -14.5 for most of the week. Seems about right - I think Penn State is the better team. The couple of paragraphs above this help Iowa (it’s not a ringing endorsement of Iowa that they have to hope for crap weather to level this out a bit). The above paragraphs are also reflected in the over/under. That’s steadily fallen to 40. Given we’re going between a few showers, showers, light rain, and rain all day, the under seems like a good call. The weather will screw this game up in some fashion.

Line: Penn State -14.5 (-108/-112)

Moneyline: Penn State -675/Iowa +490

Over/Under: 40 (-110/-110)

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.