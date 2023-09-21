2023 College Football Watch Guide - Week 4

I have far too many shows I need to watch and not enough time.
For years one of my favorite network shows has been Masterchef, and with home cook Grant from Altoona, IA making it all the way to the final three I hate that I haven’t been able to keep up with the season from the beginning. Rather than start from the beginning, I’m waving the white flag and jumping right in at the season finale, which I’m watching as I type this and it’s making me so hungry. Mmmm, pork loin medallions with beer braised baby fennel. Don’t worry, I won’t spoil the finale here, many of you probably watched it anyway. But damn, homemade pasta as an appetizer in only sixty minutes? You’re a braver man than I, Mr. Gillon.
However, one show I’ll always make time for is college football, and boy do we have one hell of a week on the menu this weekend.
Thursday, Sept. 21 & Friday, Sept. 22
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Georgia State @ Coastal Carolina
|Thursday, 6:30 PM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
|Wisconsin @ Purdue
|Friday, 6:00 PM
|FS1
|FOXSports.com
|NC State @ Virginia
|Friday, 6:30 PM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
|Boise State @ San Diego State
|Friday, 9:30 PM
|CBSSN
|CBSSports.com
|Air Force @ San Jose State
|Friday, 9:30 PM
|FS1
|FOXSports.com
Wisconsin @ Purdue
Points for being the first Big Ten game of the first conference weekend. The Badgers bounced back last week against Georgia Southern while Purdue dropped their second game of the year, losing 35-20 to Syracuse. Keep an eye on Purdue receiver Deion Burks who already has over 220 yards and three touchdowns on the year.
Saturday, Sept. 23 - Morning
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Rutgers @ #2 Michigan
|11:00 AM
|BTN
|FOXSports.com
|#4 Florida State @ Clemson
|11:00 AM
|ABC
|WatchESPN
|#16 Oklahoma @ Cincinnati
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|FOXSports.com
|Army @ Syracuse
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network
|WatchESPN
|Auburn @ Texas A&M
|11:00 AM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
|Western Kentucky @ Troy
|11:00 AM
|ESPN U
|WatchESPN
|Kentucky @ Vanderbilt
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network
|WatchESPN
|Virginia Tech @ Marshall
|11:00 AM
|ESPN 2
|WatchESPN
|SMU @ TCU
|11:00 AM
|FS1
|FOXSports.com
|Tulsa @ Northern Illinois
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN
|CBSSports.com
#4 Florida State @ Clemson
It sure feels like Clemson’s days of ruling the ACC with an iron fist are coming to an end, if they haven’t already. Florida State has emphatically staked their claim to be the new standard bearer of the league, and everyone is wondering if or when Miami can put things together. However, the Tigers are still dangerous and the Seminoles showed they’re still human after nearly falling to Boston College last weekend.
SMU @ TCU
In the days of the old NCAA Football video game I picked SMU as my dynasty team. With Hayden Fry’s history as a coach there in the 60’s there was an Iowa connection, and I liked the idea of rebuilding the program to national prominence. I always felt it would’ve been a neat feature if you could have the option to pay players in the recruiting minigame; it would boost your chances of landing a star recruit but also run the risk of getting caught and facing serious penalties. Maybe we’ll see that in next year’s EA College Football game. In the meantime, we still have the real Battle for the Iron Skillet and (mostly) above board NIL deals.
Honorable mention: Auburn @ Texas A&M, Army @ Syracuse
Saturday, Sept. 23 - Afternoon
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Western Michigan @ Toledo
|12:30 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Georgia Southern @ Ball State
|1:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|#19 Colorado @ #10 Oregon
|2:30 PM
|ABC
|WatchESPN
|#22 UCLA @ #11 Utah
|2:30 PM
|FOX
|FOXSports.com
|#15 Ole Miss @ #13 Alabama
|2:30 PM
|CBS
|CBSSports.com
|#18 Duke @ UConn
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN
|CBSSports.com
|#20 Miami @ Temple
|2:30 PM
|ESPN 2
|WatchESPN
|FAU @ Illinois
|2:30 PM
|BTN
|FOXSports.com
|Maryland @ Michigan State
|2:30 PM
|NBC
|Peacock
|Louisiana Tech @ Nebraska
|2:30 PM
|BTN
|FOXSports.com
|Boston College @ Louisville
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network
|WatchESPN
|BYU @ Kansas
|2:30 PM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
|Texas Tech @ West Virginia
|2:30 PM
|Big 12/ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|New Mexico @ UMass
|2:30 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Texas A&M-Commerce @ Old Dominion
|2:30 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Ohio @ Bowling Green
|2:30 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Delaware State @ Miami (OH)
|2:30 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|UTSA @ #23 Tennessee
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network
|WatchESPN
|Oklahoma State @ Iowa State
|3:00 PM
|FS1
|FOXSports.com
|Rice @ USF
|3:00 PM
|ESPN U
|WatchESPN
|Eastern Michigan @ Jacksonville State
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Central Michigan @ South Alabama
|4:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
#19 Colorado @ #10 Oregon
Did you know that last week’s Colorado/Colorado State game reached 11.1 million viewers at its peak? At 11:15 pm, eastern. For a game between a Mountain West squad and a team that went 1-11 last year. It was ESPN’s most streamed game of all time and the Worldwide Leader’s fourth-best regular season game in the last six years. That’s the Prime effect. It helped that it was arguably the best football game played so far this season, but a little-known rivalry game garnering that kind of attention is incredible. Expect similar numbers this week, but I expect the Buffs to crash back down to earth against Bo Nix and the #10 Ducks.
#15 Ole Miss @ #13 Alabama
Is Nick Saban’s empire crumbling beneath him? Georgia has clearly surpassed the Tide as the SEC’s premier program, and Alabama’s week 2 loss to the Texas Longhorns and last week’s close shave against UAB exposed the cracks in facade. The lingering questions about what Saban will do with the quarterback position has only raised further doubts. Now, to be fair, we’ve heard similar reports of Alabama’s demise before only for Saban to endure, but things feel different this time. Can the Ole Miss Rebels bury the Tide’s playoff hopes a mere four weeks into the season?
Honorable mention: #22 UCLA @ #11 Utah, BYU @ Kansas
Saturday, Sept. 23 - Evening
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Matchup
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Streaming
|Gardner-Webb @ East Carolina
|5:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Liberty @ FIU
|5:30 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Georgia Tech @ Wake Forest
|5:30 PM
|CW
|CW
|Arkansas @ #12 LSU
|6:00 PM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
|#14 Oregon State @ #21 Washington State
|6:00 PM
|FOX
|FOXSports.com
|Charlotte @ #25 Florida
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Sam Houston @ Houston
|6:00 PM
|Big 12/ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Colorado State @ Middle Tennessee
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Arizona @ Stanford
|6:00 PM
|Pac-12 Network
|PAC-12.com
|Nicholls @ Tulane
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Appalachian State @ Wyoming
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN
|CBSSports.com
|Southern Miss @ Arkansas State
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|Nevada @ Texas State
|6:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|UAB @ #1 Georgia
|6:30 PM
|ESPN 2
|WatchESPN
|#3 Texas @ Baylor
|6:30 PM
|ABC
|WatchESPN
|#6 Ohio State @ #9 Notre Dame
|6:30 PM
|NBC
|Peacock
|#24 Iowa @ #7 Penn State
|6:30 PM
|CBS
|CBSSports.com
|Akron @ Indiana
|6:30 PM
|BTN
|FOXSports.com
|Memphis @ Missouri
|6:30 PM
|ESPN U
|WatchESPN
|Minnesota @ Northwestern
|6:30 PM
|BTN
|FOXSports.com
|Mississippi State @ South Carolina
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network
|WatchESPN
|Buffalo @ Louisiana
|6:30 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|#17 North Carolina @ Pittsburgh
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network
|WatchESPN
|UCF @ Kansas State
|7:00 PM
|FS1
|FOXSports.com
|James Madison @ Utah State
|7:00 PM
|N/A
|N/A
|UNLV @ UTEP
|8:00 PM
|ESPN+
|WatchESPN
|#5 USC @ Arizona State
|9:30 PM
|FOX
|FOXSports.com
|Cal @ #8 Washington
|9:30 PM
|ESPN
|WatchESPN
|Kent State @ Fresno State
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN
|CBSSports.com
|New Mexico State @ Hawai'i
|10:59 PM
|N/A
|N/A
#14 Oregon State @ #21 Washington State
Don’t even bother playing the rest of the conference slate. As far as I’m concerned this is the only game worthy of determining a Pac-12 champion as it’s the only game that features two teams that, as far as we know, will still be in the conference this time next year. It’s crazy how neither ESPN nor Fox valued the Beavs and Cougs highly enough to push either of their conference playthings into taking them, and here they are both sitting in the top 25.
#6 Ohio State @ #9 Notre Dame
This one was circled on the calendar before the season began as a must-watch game. Expectations for Notre Dame went into overdrive when they landed QB Sam Hartman in the transfer portal. The Irish started out rough last season, and Marcus Freeman is still searching for his first big time win as head coach. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes have all the talent in the world but they’re facing a much improved Notre Dame team than the one that pushed them hard in Columbus last year. With this year’s game in South Bend the Buckeyes need to bring their A game.
#24 Iowa @ #7 Penn State
A prime time white out between the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions? These are the games where Kirk Ferentz has shown he can get his team up to punch above their weight and shock the college football world. He’ll have another chance Saturday at 6:30 on CBS. The Nittany Lions have one of the strongest teams in the country so it’ll be imperative for Cade McNamara to bring his best, no more avoidable sacks or poor throws, and for the defense to keep the game close enough for lightning to strike.
Honorable mention: Appalachian State @ Wyoming, #17 North Carolina @ Pittsburgh,
Loading comments...