Iowa Hawkeyes vs Utah State Availability Report: Cade McNamara Officially Questionable

In the changing landscape of college football, one of myriad updates we get to rules in 2023 is the implementation of the mandatory availability report two hours prior to kickoff for Big Ten programs. Today we get our first taste of that rule in practice as the Hawkeyes have released their official availability report for the Utah State matchup at 11am.

The most noteworthy name here is obviously Cade McNamara. After going down on Kid’s Day with what was described as a strained quad, getting QB1 back in the lineup is critical to Iowa’s success on the offensive side of the ball in the opener and all season. McNamara missed most of last week, but was notably eased back in this week and had been trending this direction all week. While he remains officially questionable, not being ruled out at this point is good news. Expect him to play.

The other big name to note here is Jermari Harris. Harris was expected to start at corner opposite Cooper DeJean, but has been rumored to be involved in the gambling scandal. His absence today all but confirms that to be the case. With him out, look for Deshaun Lee and perhaps TJ Hall to get more work.

Another name to call out is Beau Stephen’s. Stephen’s was not expected to start, but did figure into the rotation on the offensive line. Missing early season work may set him back in terms of earning a spot in that rotation later in the year.

As we march toward kickoff in Kinnick, here’s a reminder of the details on today’s matchup.

Date: Saturday, September 2nd

Time: 11:00 am CT

Matchup: Utah State Aggies (0-0, 0-0) at #25 Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0, 0-0)

Location: Kinnick Stadium - Iowa City, IA

TV: FS1

Streaming: foxsports.com/live

Updated Weather Forecast: mostly sunny with temps in the low-90s, 10mph winds

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -23.5, O/U 43.5

