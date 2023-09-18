Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Release Depth Chart for Penn State Showdown

The Iowa Hawkeyes struggled to get going early against Western Michigan in week three, but ultimate pulled away and won their non-conference finale comfortably 41-10. But the big win didn’t come without a cost as the Hawkeyes saw superstar tight end Luke Lachey go down with a lower leg injury that head coach Kirk Ferentz has described as “fairly significant” while running back Jaziun Patterson, himself filling in for an injured Kaleb Johnson, was dinged up at some point against the Broncos.

Now Iowa looks to open up Big Ten play on the road with a big time matchup against #7 Penn State in Happy Valley on Saturday night. While nothing is official at this point, it appears they will do so without the aforementioned Lachey, Johnson and Patterson as all were noticeably absent from Iowa’s depth chart for the PSU matchup, which was released on Monday afternoon.

Here’s a look at the full depth chart.

Noted Notables