Iowa Hawkeyes vs Western Michigan Availability Report: Kaleb Johnson Officially OUT

We’re into week three and by now you should be getting used to the availability report we’re getting two hours before kickoff thanks to the new rule from the Big Ten requiring teams to provide them.

Week one brought some surprises, but week two was much more kind to Hawkeye fans with just 5 players listed as out and only starting QB Cade McNamara listed as questionable. For that matter, with the inclusion of Noah Shannon and Jermari Harris, who were known and assumed (respectively) to be suspended due to the gambling scandal.

This week, the list shrinks once again as we see the return of Jermari Harris after what is assumed to be a 2-game suspension for gambling on non-Hawkeye sports (reminder that privacy laws prohibit the school from reporting who has been named in the scandal if they don’t come forward). We expected him to fall off after he returned to the depth chart earlier this week, but the final availability report confirms those suspicions.

More important, perhaps, than the return of Harris is the addition of running back Kaleb Johnson to this week’s report. Johnson looked a step slow in Ames and was spotted in a boot post-game. There were no rumblings during the week, however, about the starter missing time. Now he’s a surprise addition to the availability report on game day with what is being described as an ankle injury.

That paves the way for Jaziun Patterson to get an opportunity after he tallied 86 yards and Iowa’s lone TD on 10 carries a week ago. He is expected to split time with Leshon Williams with true freshman Kamari Moulton also getting some work

Here’s a look at the full report for this week.

On the positive side, QB Cade McNamara falls off the report for the first time all season. It’s worth noting the Jacob Bostick, who missed meaningful time a year ago due to injury, is joined by Reese Osgood and Chris Reames as guys who have been on here each of the first three weeks. Noah Shannon is finally noted as out for the season.

As we march toward kickoff in Kinnick, here’s a reminder of the details on today’s matchup.

Date: Saturday, September 16th

Time: 2:30 pm CT

Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos (1-1, 0-0) at Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0, 0-0)

Location: Kinnick Stadium - Iowa City, IA

TV: BTN

Preliminary Weather Forecast: cloudy with temps in the low-70s, 40% chance of rain

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Iowa -28.5, O/U 42.5

