Hawkeyes vs. Western Michigan: Betting Line Movement + Iowa City Weather Update

We’re into week 3 and you may want to bring a poncho Saturday.

Weather Update

What felt like a once-promising forecast for Saturday is now a bit uncertain. The morning looks great for tailgating - highs in the mid-to-upper 60s, no precipitation.

It’s game time where things start getting iffy, with a possibility of rain ramping up at 2:00.

The temperatures look good but those rain chances aren’t fun. Either bring a poncho or be prepared to get soaked. Do NOT bring an umbrella into the stadium. That’s just rude and gets people behind you wet and obstructs views. Don’t do that. This was tweeted from the Denver- Oakland Las Vegas game on Sunday, where it rained a little at the end of the game (uncommon for that kind of bad weather during a Broncos game). DO NOT DO THIS.

Umbrellas at sporting events. Discuss. pic.twitter.com/4h9PkDbG8x — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 10, 2023

Vegas Movement

This line has steadily grown in Iowa’s favor. What started in the mid-20s has now ballooned all the way out to Iowa -28.5. Look - I’ve remained steadfast that Iowa showed improvement last week against a good Iowa State defense. But the total offense numbers are still poor, points per game has been short and Brian Ferentz is behind the sticks on the Drive to 325, first down numbers are low - the steps, while in the right direction, have been really small. 28.5 points? Seems aggressive at that number, regardless of the opponent this week. And Western Michigan is pretty bad! Still - I’d stay away despite my thoughts that Iowa blows these guys out.

The over/under is 42. That is exclusively Iowa scoring, as I don’t think Western is getting much, if anything, on the board. Get right, score some points, and get everyone out by half to prepare for next week’s throw down in State College.

Line: Iowa -28.5 (-110/-110)

Moneyline: Iowa -8000/Western Michigan +2200

Over/Under: 42 (-110/-110)

