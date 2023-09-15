BOILERHONK’S WEEK 3 PONKS

Welllcome back. It was a great week in PONKSLAND. Here’s a recap:
- Indiana State/Indiana OVER 45.5: +1u
- Illinois +142 at Kansas: -1u
- Colorado -3 v Nebraska: +1u
- Purdue/Virginia Tech OVER 49.5: -1u
- Iowa/Iowa State UNDER 36.5: +1u
- Wisconsin/Washington State UNDER 58.5: +1u
- Charlotte +24.5 at Maryland: +1u
- Eastern Michigan/Minnesota UNDER 48.5: +1u
- Eastern Michigan +20.5: +1u
- Rutgers -8.5 v Temple: +1u
4-0 ATS, +4.0u; 7-1, +5.9u YTD
4-1 OU, +2.9u; 7-3, +3.7u YTD
0-1 SU, -1u; 0-1, -1u YTD
Overall: 8-2, +5.9u; 14-5, +8.6u YTD
Random aside: My wife just learned that Streak for the Cash is dead and is devastated.
Week 3 Lines
Tonight (Friday)
- Virginia Cavaliers +14.5 | +470 at Maryland Terrapins -650 | O/U 47
Saturday
- Penn State Nittany Lions -14.5 | -625 at Illinois Fighting Illini +455 | O/U 48.5
- Louisville Cardinals -10 | -360 at Indiana Hoosiers +285 | O/U 50.5
- Georgia Southern Eagles +20 | +675 at Wisconsin Badgers -1050 | O/U 64
- Western Michigan Broncos +28.5 | +2200 at Iowa Hawkeyes -8000 | O/U 42
- Minnesota Golden Gophers +7.5 | + 245 at North Carolina Tar Heels -305 | O/U 51
- Northwestern Wildcats +18.5 | +700 at Duke Blue Devils -1100 | O/U 48.5
- Virginia Tech Hokies +7 | +200 at Rutgers Scarlet Knights -250 | O/U 37.5
- Western Kentucky Hilltoppers +29.5 | +2500 at Ohio State Buckeyes -9000 | O/U 66
- Washington Huskies -16.5 | -850 at Michigan State Spartans +575 | O/U 56
- Northern Illinois Huskies +11 | +340 at Nebraska Cornhuskers -440 | O/U 42
- Syracuse Orange -2.5 | -142 at Purdue Boilermakers +120 | O/U 57.5
- Bowling Green Eagles +40.5 | N/A at Michigan Wolverines N/A | O/U 53.5
All lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Virginia hasn’t quite figured it out under Tony Elliott and they’re 0-3-1 vs the over in games on the road under his stead. Mike Locksley’s Maryland squads are 2-4 against the over in non-conference home games. UNDER 47
Oh buddy. Illinois. Down bad for Bert is dead. I can’t bring myself to bet them on the bounce back. But 14.5 points is steep and each of Illinois’ games have eclipsed 50 points. OVER 48.5
Jeff Brohm’s Purdue was 5-0 against the spread versus Indiana. Louisville -10
62 is so many points! Still no bet!
I was trying to find a way to bet the over in the Iowa game and just can’t seem to find it as it’s 0-4 in Game 3s since Brian Ferentz took over. Holding my nose and going UNDER 42 (Yes, I know I predicted otherwise in The Pants Predict)
Want to smash the Minnesota auto-under but am going to just see how this one plays out.
If Pat Fitzgerald were still leading this team, I’d go wild and pick them straight up (4-1 as non-conference road underdogs) but ... they are not.
No thoughts about VT/Rutgers other than I think I like this Rutgers team!
OSU feels really sideways. They need another week or two to ferment, IMO.
Mark Dantonio was rehired only to beat Iowa. 16.5 points is a lot to give up on the road but I really like this Huskies team. Washington -16.5
Um, under Thomas Hammond, Northern Illinois is 6-2 against the spread on the road. NIU +11
It’s a huge game for the Boilermakers and they’ll notch the win under the lights. Purdue +120
We’re gonna continue holding tight on Michigan as well. Huge number!
BONUS: We will be attending our son’s first Arkansas Razorback game this weekend and my wife wanted something else to cheer for (see: sadness about no Streak for the Cash). We’re taking the Hogs -8.5 and OVER 28.5. Under Sam Pittman, they’re 7-2 against the spread in non-conference games and have scored over 28 6 of 9 times.
Loading comments...