BOILERHONK’S WEEK 3 PONKS

Welllcome back. It was a great week in PONKSLAND. Here’s a recap:

Indiana State/Indiana OVER 45.5: +1u

Illinois +142 at Kansas: -1u

Colorado -3 v Nebraska: +1u

Purdue/Virginia Tech OVER 49.5: -1u

Iowa/Iowa State UNDER 36.5: +1u

Wisconsin/Washington State UNDER 58.5: +1u

Charlotte +24.5 at Maryland: +1u

Eastern Michigan/Minnesota UNDER 48.5: +1u

Eastern Michigan +20.5: +1u

Rutgers -8.5 v Temple: +1u

4-0 ATS, +4.0u; 7-1, +5.9u YTD

4-1 OU, +2.9u; 7-3, +3.7u YTD

0-1 SU, -1u; 0-1, -1u YTD

Overall: 8-2, +5.9u; 14-5, +8.6u YTD

Random aside: My wife just learned that Streak for the Cash is dead and is devastated.

Week 3 Lines

Tonight (Friday)

Saturday

Virginia hasn’t quite figured it out under Tony Elliott and they’re 0-3-1 vs the over in games on the road under his stead. Mike Locksley’s Maryland squads are 2-4 against the over in non-conference home games. UNDER 47

Oh buddy. Illinois. Down bad for Bert is dead. I can’t bring myself to bet them on the bounce back. But 14.5 points is steep and each of Illinois’ games have eclipsed 50 points. OVER 48.5

Jeff Brohm’s Purdue was 5-0 against the spread versus Indiana. Louisville -10

62 is so many points! Still no bet!

I was trying to find a way to bet the over in the Iowa game and just can’t seem to find it as it’s 0-4 in Game 3s since Brian Ferentz took over. Holding my nose and going UNDER 42 (Yes, I know I predicted otherwise in The Pants Predict)

Want to smash the Minnesota auto-under but am going to just see how this one plays out.

If Pat Fitzgerald were still leading this team, I’d go wild and pick them straight up (4-1 as non-conference road underdogs) but ... they are not.

No thoughts about VT/Rutgers other than I think I like this Rutgers team!

OSU feels really sideways. They need another week or two to ferment, IMO.

Mark Dantonio was rehired only to beat Iowa. 16.5 points is a lot to give up on the road but I really like this Huskies team. Washington -16.5

Um, under Thomas Hammond, Northern Illinois is 6-2 against the spread on the road. NIU +11

It’s a huge game for the Boilermakers and they’ll notch the win under the lights. Purdue +120

We’re gonna continue holding tight on Michigan as well. Huge number!

BONUS: We will be attending our son’s first Arkansas Razorback game this weekend and my wife wanted something else to cheer for (see: sadness about no Streak for the Cash). We’re taking the Hogs -8.5 and OVER 28.5. Under Sam Pittman, they’re 7-2 against the spread in non-conference games and have scored over 28 6 of 9 times.