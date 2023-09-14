2023 College Football Watch Guide - Week 3

It’s time to lawyer up in this week’s College Football Watch Guide.

Not for anything involving us, of course. We here at the Pants are as mild as newborn lambs. Rather, it seems like half the CFB world is tangled up in legal mischief of one form or another. There are typically a few legal stories that pop up throughout the season, but when they involve high profile coaches and a conference suing its own commissioner, that’s when people really sit up and take notice.

It started with Washington State and Oregon State, suing the conference to prevent any outgoing members from taking any action regarding league governance. In addition to safeguarding the conferences assets, according to The Athletic the move is also intended as a way to prevent the departing ten schools from keeping WSU and OSU from attempting to rebuild the conference in any way. Last Wednesday, a Washington Superior Court Judge granted the two schools the restraining order they sought. Pretty heady stuff, but understandable action on the part of the Cougars and Beavers are looking to safeguard their futures as best as they can.

The biggest legal bombshell was dropped late Saturday, when USA Today broke the news of Michigan State coach Mel Tucker’s alleged sexual harassment of a prominent activist and rape survivor in April of 2022. Before the story became public, the university had hired a Title IX attorney to investigate and a formal hearing is scheduled for early next month, but now Tucker has been suspended without pay. It sure seems like the public attention pushed Michigan State to take more severe action against Tucker, similar to how Northwestern suspended and eventually fired Pat Fitzgerald this past summer. I would be shocked if Tucker continues as the Spartans’ coach after the hearings, this kind of public attention is not the kind a university wants.

I’m sure Michigan State will find someone fine and upstanding to help guide the team in the meantime.

Former MSU coach Mark Dantonio also will be helping Barnett and the program, according to a source. https://t.co/HG2VEVVB61 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 10, 2023

Oh, you’ve got to be kidding me!

Anyway, now that I’ve absolutely destroyed the mood in the room, let’s see what games are on this weekend.

Thursday, Sept. 14 & Friday, Sept. 15 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Bethune-Cookman @ #22 Miami Thursday, 6:30 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Navy @ Memphis Thursday, 6:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN Virginia @ Maryland Friday, 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Army @ UTSA Friday, 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN Utah State @ Air Force Friday, 7:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com

Virginia @ Maryland

The only all power-5 game on the weeknight schedule. That in and of itself doesn’t always mean a game will be good, we’ve seen plenty of such pairings land with a wet splat. Still, such games do intrinsically have higher stakes for the teams involved.

Honorable mention: Navy @ Memphis, Army @ UTSA

Saturday, Sept. 16 - Morning Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming #3 Florida State @ Boston College 11:00 AM ABC WatchESPN #7 Penn State @ Illinois 11:00 AM FOX FOXSports.com #14 LSU @ Mississippi State 11:00 AM ESPN WatchESPN #15 Kansas State @ Missouri 11:00 AM SEC Network WatchESPN Liberty @ Buffalo 11:00 AM CBSSN CBSSports.com Louisville @ Indiana 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com Georgia Southern @ Wisconsin 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com Wake Forest @ Old Dominion 11:00 AM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Long Island University @ Baylor 11:00 AM Big 12/ESPN+ WatchESPN Iowa State @ Ohio 11:00 AM ESPN U WatchESPN Central Connecticut @ Kent State 11:00 AM N/A N/A North Dakota @ Boise State 11:00 AM FS1 FOXSports.com

#7 Penn State @ Illinois

Okay, so far my expectation that the Illini would have a strong year isn’t looking the best. After a struggling against Toledo I thought they’d bounce back at Kansas last weekend. The Illini were down 28-7 at halftime. Jayhawk QB went 21-29 for 277 yards and two scores. This isn’t the same team Bret Bielema had last year and it only looks to get tougher with Penn State coming to town.

Iowa State @ Ohio

Iowa State has a good team which has suffered attrition because of the betting scandal, but I think Rocco Becht can be a solid QB for them with a great enough defense to help smooth over the mistakes we see out of young signal-callers. But this will be his first road game, so we’ll see how Becht bounces back from a loss. After a Cy-Hawk win, it’s easy to be a bit magnanimous.

"(Kurtis Rourke) will be the toughest quarterback we've faced so far this season." - Matt Campbell on Ohio. — CycloneFanatic.com (@cyclonefanatic) September 12, 2023

Apparently it’s easy to be petty after a loss too.

Honorable mention: #15 Kansas State @ Missouri, Louisville @ Indiana

Saturday, Sept. 16 - Afternoon Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Weber State @ #12 Utah 1:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com VMI @ NC State 1:00 PM CW CW UMass @ Eastern Michigan 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Norfolk State @ Temple 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Indiana State @ Ball State 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Central Michigan @ #9 Notre Dame 1:30 PM Peacock Peacock South Carolina @ #1 Georgia 2:30 PM CBS CBSSports.com #10 Alabama @ South Florida 2:30 PM ABC WatchESPN San Diego State @ #16 Oregon State 2:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com #19 Oklahoma @ Tulsa 2:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Minnesota @ #20 North Carolina 2:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN Northwestern @ #21 Duke 2:30 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Western Michigan @ #25 Iowa 2:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com Virginia Tech @ Rutgers 2:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com FIU @ UConn 2:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com East Carolina @ Appalachian State 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Western Kentucky @ #6 Ohio State 3:00 PM FOX FOXSports.com UL Monroe @ Texas A&M 3:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Idaho @ Cal 3:00 PM N/A N/A Tulane @ Southern Miss 3:00 PM ESPN U WatchESPN #8 Washington @ Michigan State 4:00 PM Peacock Peacock Northern Colorado @ #23 Washington State 4:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com North Carolina Central @ #24 UCLA 4:00 PM N/A N/A

Western Michigan @ #25 Iowa

The final non-conference game for the Iowa Hawkeyes is also the last opportunity for some fine tuning before the Big Ten slate begins. The Broncos are 96th in total defense this year, twenty-three spots below Utah State, and the 112th scoring offense. To be fair, Iowa has the 103rd scoring offense but I’ll take what I can get. The coaches and team say the offense is coming together, this is the show me game, because you don’t want it to be next week.

#8 Washington @ Michigan State

I’m fascinated to see how Michigan State comes out in this game in the midst of the Mel Tucker saga. The Huskies have one of the best offenses in the country, but the Spartans aren’t too shabby on that side of the ball either, with a solid defense to boot. This is a prime opportunity for Michigan State to get some good publicity in the midst of all the bad.

Honorable mention: South Carolina @ #1 Georgia, San Diego State @ #16 Oregon State

Saturday, Sept. 16 - Evening Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Georgia State @ Charlotte 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Villanova @ UCF 5:30 PM Big 12/ESPN+ WatchESPN #11 Tennessee @ Florida 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN Samford @ Auburn 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN North Texas @ Louisiana Tech 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Murray State @ Middle Tennessee 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Northern Illinois @ Nebraska 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Vanderbilt @ UNLV 6:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Miami (OH) @ Cincinnati 6:00 PM Big 12/ESPN+ WatchESPN South Alabama @ Oklahoma State 6:00 PM Big 12/ESPN+ WatchESPN Tarleton State @ Texas Tech 6:00 PM Big 12/ESPN+ WatchESPN Louisiana @ UAB 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Prairie View A&M @ SMU 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Texas Southern @ Rice 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Duquesne @ Coastal Carolina 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Stony Brook @ Arkansas State 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN James Madison @ Troy 6:00 PM NFL Network NFL Network San Jose State @ Toledo 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Bowling Green @ #2 Michigan 6:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com Georgia Tech @ #17 Ole Miss 6:30 PM SEC Network WatchESPN BYU @ Arkansas 6:30 PM ESPN 2 WatchESPN Akron @ Kentucky 6:30 PM ESPN U WatchESPN Syracuse @ Purdue 6:30 PM NBC Peacock Pittsburgh @ West Virginia 6:30 PM ABC WatchESPN Wyoming @ #4 Texas 7:00 PM Longhorn Network WatchESPN Hawai'i @ #13 Oregon 7:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com New Mexico State @ New Mexico 7:00 PM N/A N/A Sacramento State @ Stanford 7:00 PM N/A N/A Florida Atlantic @ Clemson 7:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN TCU @ Houston 7:00 PM FOX FOXSports.com Jackson State @ Texas State 7:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Colorado State @ #18 Colorado 9:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN Fresno State @ Arizona State 9:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Kansas @ Nevada 9:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com UTEP @ Arizona 10:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com

Northern Illinois @ Nebraska

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Nebraska needs to this win to get their season back on track. After an 0-2 start the Rhule era has had an ignominious beginning. But I believe it was Shakespeare who said “beware MAC schools bearing non-conference games”. An 0-3 start and loss to the Huskies would be tragic for Nebraska, and delightful for the rest of the world.

Pittsburgh @ West Virginia

The Backyard Brawl returns for only its second installment in a decade. Last year’s game was a tremendous welcome back party for this rivalry, featuring a 56-yard pick-six with under three minutes remaining for the Panthers to pull a 38-31 win. In a weekend devoid of high-profile game hype, a rivalry game like this one can pick up the slack.

Honorable mention: BYU @ Arkansas, #11 Tennessee @ Florida

There may not be much in terms of heavyweight fights this weekend, but that can be fertile soil for those magical upsets we all love. I’m hoping we’re not disappointed.

Enjoy the weekend and stay out of trouble, y’all.