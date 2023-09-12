Iowa Football: Did the Hawkeyes Show Improvement in Cy-Hawk Win?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Iowa Hawkeyes got a big win in their first road win of the season in week two as they took down the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames. The win brought the Cy-Hawk Trophy home after the Cyclones stole one in Iowa City a season ago, finally getting the Hawkeye monkey off ISU coach Matt Campbell’s back.

While the final score ended 20-13, the Hawkeyes were firmly in control for the vast majority of the game thanks to 17-0 head-start in the first half. But that 17-0 start was aided in part by a pick-six from Sebastian Castro.

In the end, the Iowa offense took a step back in week two, statistically speaking. After managing 284 yards and 17 first downs against Utah State, the Hawkeyes tallied just 235 total yards and 9 first downs last week. And after accounting for all 24 points in week one, the offense managed just 13 points in week two.

The one silver lining came in the running game, where Iowa went from 88 total yards and an abysmal 2.4 yards per attempt in week one to a more respectable 112 rushing yards at 3.9 yards per carry in week two. Sure, those numbers are skewed by Jaziun Patterson’s 59-yard scamper, but are explosive play not exactly the thing Iowa fans are longing for in this offense? Are runs like that not exactly what has been missing and holding this team back?

With that in mind, we turn to this week’s Reacts poll, where we want to know if anything about week one made you feel better about Iowa’s offense for the rest of the year. Or maybe worse? And did Patterson show you enough to steal reps from the likes of Kaleb Johnson or Leshon Williams?

And finally, with the DraftKings Sportsbook line at a staggering 28, do you expect the Hawkeyes to hit an offensive outburst this week and actually cover the blowout-esque line? Participate in the survey below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!