Iowa vs. Utah State: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Forecast

Week 1. We made it!

We’re less than 24 hours away from kickoff back inside Kinnick Stadium as the Hawkeyes open up their 2023 season against the Aggies of Utah State. As game time approaches, we’re seeing some changes in Iowa City, both as it pertains to the weather forecast and to the game line.

As we’ll do each and every week Iowa plays this season, here’s your Friday afternoon update on the weather forecast for game time, as well as the Vegas line movement.

Weather Update

After what was a beautiful week in and around Iowa City, things look poised for a change this weekend in eastern Iowa. Saturday’s weather looks good in the morning, but by game time and especially in the second half, we’re looking at a scorcher.

At least the morning looks good? Tailgating will be ok? Hydrate and get that sunscreen on for the game. Kinnick’s going to be toasty, to the point the University is allowing sealed water bottles to be brought into the stadium and handing out empty bottles to some 10,000 guests with refilling stations throughout the stadium.

HYDRATE especially if consuming SWARM beers pregame and in-game. Bring lots of water bottles. (It's permitted.) High of 93 on Saturday in Iowa City.



UI implementing these measures at Kinnick: pic.twitter.com/KGPWWZnCdm — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) August 31, 2023

As Chad Leistikow notes - a high of 93 on Saturday and little reprieve from shade, so be ready.

Vegas Movement

Iowa goes into Saturday as a big favorite. The line has held in the mid-20s for some time now, though it’s down to Iowa -23.5. Probably some Cade McNamara uncertainty factoring in here plus Iowa will be conservative, and perhaps more than usual. A low scoring game seems likely unless Iowa is busting off a bunch of big plays or scoring with defense and special teams.

Line: Iowa -23.5 (-110/-110)

Moneyline: Iowa -1800/Utah State +1000

Over/Under: 43.5 (-108/-112)

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.