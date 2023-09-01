BOILERHONK’S WEEK 1 PONKS

Welllcome back.

Last night’s game ended past my bedtime so we’ll move quickly onto this week’s slate. All I have to say about it in the preamble is that Sunday football on CBS can only go DOWN after the lovely Northwestern/Rutgers matchup.

Central Michigan Chippewas +14 | + 470 at Michigan State Spartans -650 | O/U 45.5

Northwestern Wildcats +5.5 | +210 at Rutgers Scarlet Knights -265 | O/U 38.5

All lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

No thoughts on Central Michigan/Michigan State.

Until proven otherwise, Iowa at homes remain an auto-under. UNDER 43.5

Lowkey think Michigan gets to 52 by themselves as JJ McCarthy looks to become the first Big Ten Heisman Winner since Caleb Williams. (The real answer is Troy Smith in 2006) OVER 51.5

Wait and see mode for me on Purdue. My initial thought is that it’s an against type hire and that it won’t work (even though Ryan Walters has received rave reviews) so let’s see how they do against a Fresno State program who always seems to give teams fits this time of year.

Will Ohio State single-handedly get 60? OVER 59

28 points is a lot for me to lay, sight unseen, for this Wisconsin squad. If they’re of the mid 2010s variety, probably going to be an easy cover. But Luke Fickell beat just two of 17 non-conference opponents by more than 28 while at Cincinnati.

The third team who’s the class of the Big Ten... also going with OVER 49.5 and Penn State -20.5. Also, get ready for a lot of Fall Out Boy.

I think Toledo is dropping off big time after Sean Lewis hitched his wagons to Deion Sanders. Bert ball is BACK. Illinois -9.5

Finally... I think Northwestern is going to be an absolute mess this season. Rutgers needs this one if they’re going to get to bowl eligibility. I think they make a statement. Rutgers -5.5