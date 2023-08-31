2023 College Football Watch Guide - Week 1

As great as it was to have college football back for week 0 the games didn’t exactly set the world on fire. The headliner featuring Navy and Notre Dame in Dublin was over before you could say “top o’the mornin’, boyo”. We had to look outside the name brands for more intrigue. UMass achieved their first road win since 2018, and their first road season opener since the Carter administration. Hawai’i put up a valiant comeback effort against Vanderbilt but came up short, and every other game was within a single score.

But, as they say, the biggest improvement is made between the first two weeks of the season. Week 1 is on deck, we’ve reached the college football season proper and it’s one of the best football weekends of the year. With the NFL regular season still another week away, the college game has the spotlight for five straight days. Nearly every program is in action and there should be something for everyone to sink their teeth into.

Here are some select games for each day I’ll be keeping my eyes on.

Thursday, August 31 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Elon @ Wake Forest 6:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Kent State @ UCF 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Rhode Island @ Georgia State 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN St. Francis (PA) @ Western Michigan 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN NC State @ UConn 6:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Florida @ #14 Utah 7:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN Nebraska @ Minnesota 7:00 PM FOX FOXSports.com South Dakota @ Missouri 7:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Tulsa 7:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN North Carolina A&T @ UAB 7:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Southern Utah @ Arizona State 9:00 PM N/A N/A

Nebraska @ Minnesota - 7:00 PM - FOX

Being a conference game this one automatically gets my attention. It’ll be Matt Rhule’s debut as the head Husker and he’ll attempt to grab Nebraska’s first win at Minnesota since 2015.

Florida @ #14 Utah - 7:00 PM - ESPN

The only other power-5 game Thursday night but one that has more promise than those of last weekend. Utah is coming off their second Pac-12 championship while Florida is trying to get back to the top of the SEC.

Others of note: Southern Utah @ Arizona State, NC State @ UConn

Friday, September 1 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Howard @ Eastern Michigan 5:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Central Michigan @ Michigan State 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Miami (OH) @ Miami 6:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Louisville @ Georgia Tech 6:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN Missouri State @ Kansas 7:00 PM Big 12/ESPN+ WatchESPN Stanford @ Hawai'i 10:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com

Central Michigan @ Michigan State - 6:00 PM - FS1

Not a conference game for a Big Ten school but it is one with a team on Iowa’s schedule. After a promising 2021, the Spartans disappointed last year. This will be our first glimpse of what to possibly expect September 30.

Miami (OH) @ Miami - 6:00 PM - ACC Network

The “Battle of Miami” to ultimately determine which school is the one true Miami. Football aside, Miami (OH) was founded in 1809, 116 before the University of Miami so chronologically that title has already been decided. Of course, nothing else matters.

Others of note: Louisville @ Georgia Tech, Stanford @ Hawai’i, Missouri State @ Kansas

Saturday, September 2 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming East Carolina @ #2 Michigan 11:00 AM N/A Peacock Virginia @ #12 Tennessee 11:00 AM ABC WatchESPN Colorado @ #17 TCU 11:00 AM FOX FOXSports.com Arkansas State @ #20 Oklahoma 11:00 AM ESPN WatchESPN Utah State @ #25 Iowa 11:00 AM FS1 FOXSports.com Ball State @ Kentucky 11:00 AM SEC Network WatchESPN Bowling Green @ Liberty 11:00 AM CBSSN CBSSports.com Fresno State @ Purdue 11:00 AM BTN FOXSports.com Louisiana Tech @ SMU 11:00 AM ESPN U WatchESPN Northern Illinois @ Boston College 11:00 AM ACC Network WatchESPN Long Island University @ Ohio 11:00 AM N/A N/A Western Carolina @ Arkansas 12:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Robert Morris @ Air Force 12:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Mercer @ #22 Ole Miss 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN East Tennessee State @ Jacksonville State 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Northern Iowa @ Iowa State 1:00 PM Big 12/ESPN+ WatchESPN Akron @ Temple 1:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Portland State @ #15 Oregon 2:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com #3 Ohio State @ Indiana 2:30 PM CBS CBSSports.com Boise State @ #10 Washington 2:30 PM ABC WatchESPN Rice @ #11 Texas 2:30 PM FOX FOXSports.com Tennessee State @ #13 Notre Dame 2:30 PM NBC Peacock Buffalo @ #19 Wisconsin 2:30 PM FS1 FOXSports.com UMass @ Auburn 2:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN Towson @ Maryland 2:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com South Florida @ Western Kentucky 2:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Wofford @ Pittsburgh 2:30 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Eastern Kentucky @ Cincinnati 2:30 PM Big 12/ESPN+ WatchESPN Gardner-Webb @ Appalachian State 2:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN SE Louisiana @ Mississippi State 3:00 PM SEC Network WatchESPN Cal @ North Texas 3:00 PM ESPN U WatchESPN Colgate @ Syracuse 3:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Bryant @ UNLV 3:00 PM N/A N/A UT Martin @ #1 Georgia 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN South Carolina State @ Charlotte 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Monmouth @ FAU 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN The Citadel @ Georgia Southern 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Bucknell @ James Madison 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Albany @ Marshall 5:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Nevada @ #6 USC 5:30 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com Maine @ Florida International 5:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN SE Missouri State @ #16 Kansas State 6:00 PM Big 12/ESPN+ WatchESPN New Mexico @ #23 Texas A&M 6:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN Army @ UL Monroe 6:00 PM NFL Network NFL Network Alabama A&M @ Vanderbilt 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Washington State @ Colorado State 6:00 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com Texas State @ Baylor 6:00 PM Big 12/ESPN+ WatchESPN UTSA @ Houston 6:00 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Central Arkansas @ Oklahoma State 6:00 PM Big 12/ESPN+ WatchESPN Bethune-Cookman @ Memphis 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Alcorn State @ Southern Miss 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Stephen F. Austin @ Troy 6:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Middle Tennessee State @ #4 Alabama 6:30 PM SEC Network WatchESPN West Virginia @ #7 Penn State 6:30 PM NBC Peacock #21 North Carolina @ South Carolina 6:30 PM ABC WatchESPN Toledo @ Illinois 6:30 PM BTN FOXSports.com Texas Tech @ Wyoming 6:30 PM CBS CBSSports.com South Alabama @ #24 Tulane 7:00 PM ESPN U WatchESPN Old Dominion @ Virginia Tech 7:00 PM ACC Network WatchESPN Northwestern State @ Louisiana 7:30 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Western Illinois @ New Mexico State 8:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Incarnate Word @ UTEP 8:00 PM ESPN+ WatchESPN Northern Arizona @ Arizona 9:00 PM Pac-12 Network PAC-12.com Sam Houston @ BYU 9:15 PM FS1 FOXSports.com Coastal Carolina @ UCLA 9:30 PM ESPN WatchESPN Idaho State @ San Diego State 9:30 PM CBSSN CBSSports.com

Utah State @ #25 Iowa - 11:00 AM - FS1

This one’s a given, obviously. Will Cade McNamara sit out or play? What will the offense look like after last year’s effort? Can the defense keep up its elite-level play? We may not get answers on Saturday but we should at least get clues.

Colorado @ #17 TCU - 11:00 AM - FOX

The Prime era begins in Boulder. Deion Sanders seems to be one of the most polarizing coaches in the college game. His Buffaloes made headlines seemingly each week this past spring and summer and we will finally get to see them in action. TCU is coming off a national championship appearance so it’ll be a tough outing for the Buffs.

West Virginia @ #7 Penn State - 6:30 PM - NBC

Expectations are high for James Franklin’s Nittany Lions this year and while they’re expected to cruise you can never discount the rivalry factor. Will the hype be real for the Lions, or will they stumble out of the gate against a determined foe? Bonus points for being NBC’s first prime time broadcast as part of the new Big Ten media deal.

Buffalo @ #19 Wisconsin - 2:30 PM - FS1

Big changes are coming to Madison alongside Luke Fickell. What will a Badger-themed spread offense look like and will it ultimately cause the fabric of reality to come apart? It’ll provide plenty of fodder for the talking heads next week, if the universe still exists by then anyway.

Others of note: Boise State @ #10 Washington, #21 North Carolina @ South Carolina

Sunday, September 3 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Northwestern @ Rutgers 11:00 AM CBS CBSSports.com #18 Oregon State @ San Jose State 2:30 PM CBS CBSSports.com #5 LSU @ #8 Florida State 6:30 PM ABC WatchESPN

Three games, three games to watch by default. The good news is they’re all at the very least tolerable. Northwestern @ Rutgers is football by definition, so it’ll at least give you a morning fix. It’s a Big Ten conference game at least, and both teams that the Hawkeyes will face later this year so you could do some opposition research if/when the actual football on display stinks.

The big draw here is obviously #5 LSU @ #8 Florida State in Orlando. Two top ten teams in a prime time showdown is the perfect way to end the weekend proper. Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida yesterday, early enough hopefully not to affect this game Sunday night.

Others of note: #18 Oregon State @ San Jose State

Monday, September 4 Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming Matchup Time (CT) TV Streaming #9 Clemson @ Duke 7:00 PM ESPN WatchESPN

#9 Clemson @ Duke - 7:00 PM - ESPN

This being Labor Day weekend we all get a bonus day off, and a bonus day of football. There’s only one game to close out week 1, so it gets the spotlight by default. I don’t expect Duke to challenge the Tigers but as we’ve all come to learn and love about this game you never know what can happen.

Enjoy the holiday weekend and a veritable fire hose of college football. It’s the most wonderful time of the year.