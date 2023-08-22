Iowa Football: Who Will Play in Indy?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country.

Did we mention that college football is back? Like, BACK back. Like, there is a Big Ten game THIS WEEK.

Well, OK, not exactly a Big Ten game in the sense that it does not feature two Big Ten teams. And if we’re going to be technical, it doesn’t even feature a current Big Ten team. But yeah, #6 USC is hosting San Jose State this Saturday. And Notre Dame is playing a game in a foreign country, where nothing strange ever happens like a team destined to go 1-11 winning a conference game as the LAST WIN FOR A COACH WHO LITERALLY TURNED AROUND THE PROGRAM.*

*Before he was forced out for a team culture that was unacceptable, gross and honestly unbelievable.

Anyway, football is happening this week and real live Big Ten football is just over a week away with Nebraska kicking things off for the conference on -checks schedule- Thursday night against -looks back at schedule- MINNESOTA IN MINNEAPOLIS WTF WE HAVE A CONFERENCE GAME IN A WEEK?!?

I’m telling you. College football IS. BACK.

And before we really hit the thick of week one, we want to know what the fanbase is expecting from the conference at large. We asked you last week to predict he Hawkeyes’ season and you responded. We gave you our thoughts on the matter shortly thereafter. Now it’s time to zoom out and look at expectations for the conference as a whole. We’ve even thrown in a leading question related to the aforementioned Trojans from west of the Rockies.

Thanks for playing along. We’ll be back later this week with the results. Also be on the lookout for our staff predictions for the conference.