Iowa Football Recruiting: 3-Star Florida DB Rashad Godfrey Commits to Hawkeyes

We’re now into the thick of the summer season with the Independence Day holiday officially behind us and with the official move into the back half of the calendar, the march toward fall is upon us. As we make that march toward the return of college football, the Iowa Hawkeyes continue to give us a steady drumbeat of momentum to march to.

Over the last 13 days, the Hawkeyes have received six verbal commitments in the class of 2024, including five from prospects who attended Iowa’s big official weekend weekend the last week of June. Now that momentum continues as the Hawkeyes make it seven commitments in that span with Florida safety Rashad Godfrey announcing his commitment to Iowa on Wednesday afternoon.

Godfrey is a talented athlete from Seffner, Florida and football factory Armwood High School. He boasts excellent speed and quickness with a solid frame at 6’1” and 185 pounds entering his senior season.

On film, Godfrey appears to have spent a majority of his time at corner where he utilized his speed to run with top end athletes at receiver. He shows good closing speed and an ability to make a play on the ball. While he finished with only 13 tackles and just one interception as a junior, he boasted seven passes broken up.

At the next level, Godfrey could stay at corner but he also has the versatility to move to safety. He’s open to that possibility given his respect for coach Parker and Iowa’s ability to get players to the next level from the defensive backfield.

I know they send a lot of DBs to the league and that’s my goal,” Godfrey told HawkeyeReport. “They play with great technique and communicate very well.”

They do indeed. Here’s hoping Mr. Godfrey is next in a very long line of defensive backs discovered, coached and sent on to the NFL by Phil Parker.

Godfrey, who received his Iowa offer back in mid-June, ultimately chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Boston College, Duke, USF, Florida Atlantic, Tulane, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Western Michigan, North Dakota State, UConn, Arkansas State, Jackson State and others.

The addition of Godfrey takes Iowa’s class of 2024 up to 18 total commitments. The class is ranked 30th nationally according to On3 (32nd per Rivals and 30th per 247 Sports). That’s good for 9th in the Big Ten (9th per Rivals and 247 Sports).

Godfrey also makes it six of Iowa’s nine official visitors from the big visit weekend with a scholarship offer to pledge to the Hawkeyes. Ohio defensive back Jaylen Watson, Texas defensive end Chima Chineke and Florida DB Xavier Lucas are the only remaining uncommitted players from that weekend. The Hawkeyes are expected to land at least one more from that group and could potentially sweep the weekend.

Welcome aboard Rashad Godfrey!

Rashad Godfrey, S/CB

Ht: 6’1”

Wt: 185 lbs

Hometown: Seffner, FL (Armwood)

Stars: 247 Sports - NR; Rivals - NR