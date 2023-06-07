87 Days Until Hawkeye Football: Addison Ostrenga

Next up on the countdown to the start of the season, we preview a player who hopes to continue Iowa’s tradition of elite production at the tight end position.

Addison Ostrenga (So)

6’4”, 234 lbs.

Sun Prairie HS, Sun Prairie, WI

2023 projection: Reserve tight end

Addison Ostrenga was destined to play for the black and gold; the only question is what sport he would suit up for. Like Iowa’s favorite flamethrowing pitcher Brody Brecht, Ostrenga was courted by both the Hawkeye baseball and football teams as a high school prospect. While Ostrenga originally committed to play for Rick Heller’s squad, he ultimately opted to end his baseball career and focus exclusively on football.

The baseball team may have benefited robbed Iowa football of Brecht’s future as a potential contributor at wide receiver, but getting Ostrenga may turn out to be a fair tradeoff for Kirk Ferentz’s program. Despite being an All-State performer in high school, Ostrenga seemed like a prime candidate to redshirt during his first year on campus. Not only was he behind three upperclassmen in Sam LaPorta, Luke Lachey, and transfer Steven Stilianos, but he had primarily played split out wide in high school and was expected to need time to adjust to the blocking requirements of a Big Ten tight end. However, it quickly became apparent that Ostrenga was prepared for the physicality of the position.

Freshman TE Addison Ostrenga hits the truck stick to get into the end zone for the touchdown https://t.co/GfhRMbmFHm @AddisonOstrenga @j42ostrenga @HawkeyeReport pic.twitter.com/sZBx9L9vC3 — Blair Sanderson (@BlairASanderson) August 13, 2022

Ostrenga made an impact earlier than expected last season, playing in all thirteen games and recording one catch for six yards in addition to two tackles on special teams. Ostrenga was pressed into action after LaPorta went down with an injury during the Minnesota game and had clearly established himself as Iowa’s third tight end by season’s end. Yet heading into 2023, Ostrenga once again faces an uphill battle to see major action on the field thanks to the return of rising junior Luke Lachey and incoming Michigan transfer Erick All. However, Ostrenga should still have a chance to contribute in Iowa’s three-tight end sets and will be first in line should either of Iowa’s twin stars at the position suffer an injury. Even if Lachey and All remain healthy all season, Ostrenga may not have to wait long to contend for a starting role, as history says it is not unheard of for Iowa to send two tight ends to the draft in a single year. Whether this season or next, Ostrenga seems destined to become an impact tight end at Iowa.