88 Days Until Hawkeye Football: Hayden Large

Folks, there’s a new fullback in town, and his name is among the best you’ll see for a fullback playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Our countdown sits at 88, and with it, let’s learn about our new fullback, No. 88, Hayden Large.

Hayden Large - Senior

6’5”, 240 lbs.

Dordt College, Sioux Center IA

2023 projection: Starting fullback

I mean, what more could you want for an Iowa player?

Was HAYDEN Large born to be a Hawkeye? Kirk Ferentz thinks so...



Okay btw this guy is like an exact replica of TJ Hockenson, right? pic.twitter.com/RHUOVHBajU — Owen Siebring (@owensiebring) April 23, 2023

Large is a transfer from Dordt, an NAIA school in Sioux Center, Iowa, where he played for three seasons as a tight end. After last season, he entered the transfer portal, and became a Hawkeye as a preferred walk on with two years of eligibility.

And after his standout performance in the spring game, it’s safe to say he’ll probably see some playing time after switching from TE to fullback after Eli Miller suffered an injury. A coincidence and smart business decision, considering being behind Luke Lachey and Erick All.

“We were happy to have him join us,” Ferentz told The Gazette. “I really wasn’t quite sure where it was going to go. Eli Miller is probably not going to be able to play in the fall, out of surgery. He was really doing well. All of a sudden we’ve got a void there. Hayden was doing OK at tight end. Give (fullback) a shot. Seems like he has a feel for it.

“Right now I think he can really factor into this whole thing. It’s funny how you stumble into things sometimes.”

Seems like a match made in heaven to me. If there’s one place a large fullback will be right at home, it’s Kinnick Stadium. If there’s a God, there will be ample opportunity for this appropriately named man to find paydirt the next two seasons.