90 Days Until Iowa Football: Brian Allen

Folks, we’re another day closer to some football. Today, our countdown stands at 90 days, so let’s take a look at No. 90 Brian Allen, shall we?

Brian Allen, Redshirt Freshman

6’4”, 263 lbs.

From Lake of the Hills, IL but finished high school at St. Thomas More in CT

2023 projection: Reserve defensive end

Brian Allen is name we’ll probably hear echoing through Kinnick Stadium for many a Saturday to come. The former 4-star recruit originally committed to play for his home state Fighting Illini, but de-committed as his profile blossomed during his senior season of high school football. After being reclassified as a 4-star prospect, he saw additional interest from the likes of the Oregon Ducks.

Justifiably so, too — Allen was a beast his senior year, tallying 44 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. But the good guys won out, and Allen committed to the Hawkeyes, where he enrolled early for spring practice in 2021 but redshirted for the 2022 season. It appears to have worked out, though — Allen had added nearly 20 pounds of muscle to his frame.

You can read a more detailed breakdown of Allen at the link above, but it’s safe to say from JP’s assessment that this is a starting-caliber player with good speed off the edge and excellent hand placement. I wouldn’t be surprised if we heard Allen’s name called a few times this season, primarily in early season games or blowouts, but being a redshirt freshman, I’d guess he’ll be waiting another year before really being slotted for big minutes.

All in all though, Allen is — on paper — a future contributor for this team for sure who seems perfectly suitable for the defensive stylings of Kelvin Bell and Phil Parker.