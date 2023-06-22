Portland Trail Blazers Select Former Hawkeye Kris Murray 23rd Overall in the 2023 NBA Draft

The 2022-2023 Iowa basketball season didn’t end the way anyone had hoped with a first round exit if the NCAA Tournament at the hands of the Auburn Tigers. But despite the disappointing results finish, the Hawkeyes continue to build momentum as a program. For the fourth straight time in which one was played, the Hawkeyes made the tournament.
On Thursday night, they built on another streak as the Hawkeyes had a player selected in the first round of the NBA Draft for the second straight year and a player taken in the draft for the third straight season. The Portland Trail Blazers selected Murray with the 23rd pick overall on Thursday night.
PORTLAND BOUND@KrisMurray24 ➡️ @trailblazers#Hawkeyes x #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/WJEnO22paM— Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) June 23, 2023
Murray, who averaged 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game on 47.6% shooting from the field and 33.5% shooting from beyond the arc as a junior last season, joins brother Keegan not only in the NBA but as a first round pick. Keegan, the number four pick overall a season ago by the Sacramento Kings, set the NBA record for three-pointers made by a rookie with 206.
While Keegan carved out a pivotal role for a revived Kings franchise as a sharpshooter, it was in fact Kris who Hawkeye fans have often considered to be the better shooter. Despite dipping to 33.5% from deep in 2022-2023, Kris has a pure stroke and shot nearly 39% the year before. And with the dropoff in 3-point efficiency on higher volume, Kris was still able to be one of the best players in the conference.
Murray was named first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American while becoming the only player in college basketball last season to average more than 20 points, seven rebounds and a block per game while also making 65+ threes. Now he looks to take that versatility to Portland and carve out a role and a reputation of his own.
Notably, the Blazers selected Kris one spot before the Sacramento Kings were set to be on the clock, robbing Hawkeye fans and the Murray family of a chance at a family reunion in Sacramento. The Kings were widely expected to take a long hard look at Kris at 24th overall. Instead, they opted for Olivier-Maxence Prosper of Marquette in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
As for the fit in Portland for Kris, it... could have been better. The Blazers finished 33-49 last season, good for 13th in the West, and are on the verge of a full rebuild. Here’s what our own NBA analyst SirNicholas33 had to say about the landing spot:
“I DON’T LOVE IT”
Unlike with Keegan, Kris does not have a clear path to a day one starting role in Portland, who are set to return veteran starter Jerami Grant at the PF spot and have a number of role players with a similar build and/or skillset to Murray already on the roster. He will have to earn a spot in the rotation, though how exactly that rotation will evolve remains to be seen given the potential for a rebuild.
Regardless of the lost story lines with a potential reunification in Sacramento with Keegan, or the difficult road ahead given the roster construction and outlook for the Portland franchise, Kris Murray is officially headed to the NBA as a first round draft pick. The next chapter in his journey is just beginning and his future remains very bright.
Congratulations to Kris Murray, Portland Trail Blazer.
