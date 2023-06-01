93 Days Until Hawkeye Football: Anu Dokun Jr.

It’s June, which means both the start of a new month and one month closer to the start of Hawkeye football. But who’s counting?

Oh, us! We’re 93 days away and our profile today is a walk-on who has logged no game time for the Hawkeyes.

Anu Dokun Jr, Junior

6’3”, 230 lbs.

Iowa City, IA (West)

2023 projection: Reserve defensive lineman

Dokun walked on to the program in 2021 and has not logged any significant minutes. I don’t really see that changing much either this year, unless something catastrophic happens in front of him. A 6’3, 230 lb lineman just isn’t going to cut it for major minutes in a Big Ten program.

Given that, let’s take a look back at an absolute legend who has worn No. 93 at Iowa: the one and only Mike Daniels.

For some reason, finding highlights from his college career is finding difficult, so let’s let the accolades speak for themselves. After his senior year in 2011, he was named second team All-Big Ten from the coaches and honorable mention by the media, thanks to his team-leading 13.5 tackles for loss and 9 QB sacks, which was the second consecutive year he led the team in those categories.

Daniels was a problem for opposing offenses and a beloved Hawkeye, but was seen as a bit too small to be a first or second round draft pick. But, to the surprise of no one, Daniels was drafted 132 overall in the 4th round of the 2011 by the Green Bay Packers and had a prolific career.

He saw game action immediately as a rookie, and became a permanent starter by his third season and played for the Packers for a total of seven seasons before being cut in the 2019 offseason. Let’s take a walk down memory lane, shall we? (The NFL won’t let me embed the video smdh)

Ah the good old days, seeing Jay Cutler getting sacked. What’s your favorite Mike Daniels memory?

Anyways, we’re one day closer to Hawkeye football, folks. Let the highlights keep us company for now. Go Hawks!