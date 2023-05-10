Why Kaleb Brown’s Commitment to Iowa Football Matters

Heading into the 2023 college football season, the Iowa offense easily stands out as the team’s biggest concern. While the Hawkeyes have sought to upgrade their historically inept scoring attack by adding proven transfer weapons like quarterback Cade McNamara, tight end Erick All, and offensive tackle Daijon Parker, Iowa nevertheless exited spring ball with major questions at the wide receiver position. With only four scholarship receivers on the roster and significant injuries at the position during the Spring, there were ample reasons to doubt whether the unit could meaningly improve over its woeful production from 2022, in which the receiver room combined for only 796 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Then, on May 4, Iowa fans received an unexpected bit of good news; help was on the way in the form of Ohio State transfer Kaleb Brown.

Brown is the most decorated wide receiver recruit to find his way to Iowa during the Ferentz era. A four-star recruit who was ranked as the 78th best player in the class of 2022 by 247Sports, Brown was initially recruited by the Hawkeyes (along with several blue bloods like Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Penn State), but ultimately committed to the Buckeyes. After redshirting last season and eyeing a depth chart that features two future first-round NFL draft picks at wide receiver and as much talent at that position as any school in the country, Brown opted to seek out an opportunity that would allow him to make a significant impact as early as possible. Brown certainly seems to have found that in Iowa, a program that is starved for talent at the wide receiver position and can give him an opportunity to push for playing time as soon as he steps on campus.

Brown’s decision to commit to Iowa is significant for several reasons, the most obvious of which is his potential to bring real production to a major position of need. Brown offers Iowa three things it desperately needs in a wide receiver: speed, athleticism, and versatility. His high school tape shows terrific acceleration and an ability to change direction on a dime and make defenders miss in space. The Iowa offense has a significant shortage of players capable of turning routine catches into big plays, and Brown has the type of burst that will make him a threat to make a house call every time he touches the ball. Brown also boasts excellent body control and is a fluid athlete who looks comfortable with the ball in his hands no matter how he receives it, whether taking the handoff out of the backfield, snagging a pitch off a wide receiver reverse, or making a catch downfield. While Brown has the twitchiness and short-area quickness to be an effective slot receiver, he also has the straight-line speed to play on the outside, which is a significant area of need for the Hawkeyes entering 2023. If nothing else, Brown’s ability to line up at multiple positions will force the defense to account for his presence on the field at all times and allow Iowa to get creative with how they deploy their newest offensive weapon.

However, Brown’s commitment is also significant for what it represents for Iowa’s willingness and ability to use the transfer portal to elevate its roster. In years past, Iowa’s coaching staff has sought to remedy shaky depth at wide receiver by leaning on walk-ons and unheralded community college transfers, a strategy which has brought some success (Kevin Kasper, Riley McCarron, and Nick Easley all started their Hawkeye careers as walk-ons) but has often yielded less than inspiring results. This Spring, however, the Iowa coaches proved willing to take a critical look at their depth chart and make a move to address a significant position of weakness using the transfer portal—a welcome sign that the team’s flurry of activity in the portal during the winter months was not a fluke.

Perhaps even more significant was the fact that Iowa was able to attract a wide receiver of Brown’s pedigree despite the lack of production from that position group over the past several years. While Iowa does play a balanced style of offense that is perhaps more pass-happy than casual observers give it credit for, the Hawkeyes’ heavy reliance on tight ends and running backs in the passing game has tended to produce modest wide receiver statistics. Only two Hawkeye receivers have posted 1,000-yard seasons under Kirk Ferentz (with the last one occurring in 2011), only four players have been drafted at that position since 1999, and Iowa wide receivers had an NFL scoring drought that lasted from 2007-2021. Even wide receiver coach Kelton Copeland has spoken about Iowa’s “challenge recruiting receivers,” noting that “there’s a mantra or this hidden message about Iowa receivers, that if you come here all you’re going to do is block.” Copeland has noted that it takes a “unique young man” to want to play wide receiver at Iowa and that, “if you’re the type of guy that’s driven by stats, touches, targets, highlights, personal awards, this isn’t the place for you. It’s not because quite frankly, you’re probably not going to get the targets that you think you should get.” Either Iowa found such a person in Kaleb Brown, or the Hawkeyes are showing some signs of changing the narrative surrounding their program’s approach to the wide receiver position. The Cade McNamara effect also cannot be understated, as the presence of a proven veteran signal-caller aided Iowa greatly in its courtship of both Kaleb Brown and fellow transfer receiver Seth Anderson.

As significant as Brown’s commitment is, however, there is no guarantee that he can immediately have a transformative impact on Iowa’s offense. Iowa still has several questions along the offensive line which could make it difficult for McNamara to buy enough time to attack downfield, the Hawkeyes’ play calling and route trees still leave much to be desired, and it would be the most Kirk Ferentz thing ever to bring in a star wide receiver transfer only to bury him on the depth chart because of concerns about his blocking or his mastery of Iowa’s notoriously complicate playbook. Furthermore, Brown may still need some technical seasoning to play the wide receiver position at a high level. He spent much of his high school career as a running back, had his junior and senior seasons shortened due to COVID and injuries respectively, and had only one catch for five yards last season which came during garbage time in OSU’s blowout win over Iowa. Anyone expecting one redshirt freshman receiver to instantly transform Iowa’s offense, which produced the fourth-fewest passing touchdowns in the nation last year, into a high-powered aerial attack is deceiving themselves.

Still, it is hard not to view Kaleb Brown’s commitment to Iowa as a positive sign for the Hawkeyes’ offensive fortunes. Brown is a dynamic weapon who offers valuable depth and a huge talent upgrade at a significant position of need, and his presence on the roster gives Iowa the type of homerun threat and perimeter weapon the team was missing last year with Keagan Johnson out. Kaleb Brown may not be able to fix all Iowa’s offensive problems, but the Hawkeye passing game certainly finds itself in a much better position with him on the roster than it did one week ago without him.