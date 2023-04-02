How to Watch as #2 Iowa Hawkeyes Take on #3 LSU for the National Championship

You can watch every women’s March Madness game with Sling TV.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have shocked the world. They did what nobody else has been able to do in more than a year: take down South Carolina and their star-studded lineup. Not only did they pull off one of the biggest upsets in tournament history, but they advanced to the NCAA Tournament finals for the first time in program history.

Now, the Hawkeyes are set to square off with the LSU Tigers for a national championship.

I’m going to type that again. S-l-o-w-e-r.

Iowa.

National. Championship.

This is real life. You are not dreaming. April Fool’s Day was yesterday. The Hawkeyes are playing for a national title in a sport not named wrestling and the world is watching.

Not only are they watching, they are cheering for Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes. And Vegas thinks Iowa can get it done. After opening as 1.5-point favorites over the Tigers on DraftKings Sportsbook, Iowa has moved to a 3.5-point favorite as of Sunday morning.

After all, the Hawkeyes did just slay Goliath. And a slaying it was. Lisa Bluder and staff put together a remarkable game plan that left South Carolina shocked, dismayed and watching from home on Sunday. Despite being totally outmatched physically in the post and thoroughly destroyed on the glass, Iowa made a mess of the lane causing congestion and confusion en route to their first ever Final Four win.

Caitlin Clark, of course, was Caitlin Clark. She put up a remarkable 41 points. For a second straight game. She sliced through the normally suffocating Gamecock defense, dished to Monika Czinano, who was as steady as ever despite the towering posts of Boston and Cardosa.

It. Was. Incredible.

But the job is not done. As Clark was quick to say, the Hawkeyes didn’t come just to get to the national title game. They came to win it.

Now they have the chance to do just that as they face off with the LSU Tigers, who themselves pulled off an upset of sorts (LSU was favored over Virginia Tech, but was of course a lower seed) on Friday night. The Tigers enter the day at 33-2 overall with one of their two losses to the aforementioned South Carolina Gamecocks.

For an in depth look at what the Hawkeyes are up against in LSU, be sure to check out the full preview of today’s matchup from Bartt Pierce here.

Here are the details for today’s matchup.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 2nd

Time: 2:30pm CT

Opponent: #3 LSU Tigers (33-2, 15-1)

Location: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

Gambling (by DraftKings): Iowa -3.5 | Iowa -155/LSU +135 | O/U 160.5

TV: ABC

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

After being forced to cancel Friday’s watch party in Carver due to inclement weather in eastern Iowa, the Hawkeyes are back on the big screens inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. The University of Iowa is hosting fans at Carver to cheer on the Hawkeyes in the national championship. Gates open at 1:30 pm CT for the 2:30 tip.

Here are the details from the UofI:

Clear bag policy will be effect. Fans attending the watch party will be asked to view the game on the jumbotron from the east side of the arena. Due to construction access to floor will not be available for fans. Fans can park for free in all Carver-Hawkeye Arena surrounding lots, with no reserved parking.

For those lucky enough to attend in person in Dallas, there will be a Hawkeye Huddle hosted at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas from 10am to noon. It’s a free event with snacks and cash refreshments, featuring a dj and door prizes.

You can jump from the Ritz straight to American Airlines Arena to watch the Hawkeyes enter on the red carpet. They will be arriving at ~12:45pm (LSU arrives at 12:30). The team will enter through the plaza entrance.

Go Hawks!