Big Ten Tournament: How to Watch, Listen & More as Iowa Takes on Ohio State

It was only a few days ago the Iowa Hawkeyes were eying not only a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament, but also a 2-seed overall. Much like the end to Iowa football’s season, all the Hawkeyes needed to do was avoid shooting themselves in the foot against the cellar-dwelling Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Of course, just like in football, the Hawkeyes did not avoid that letdown on senior day. So instead of a 2-seed, Iowa earned the 5th seed in this year’s iteration of the Big Ten Tournament. It could have been much worse, with Iowa potentially in play for the 6th or 7th seed based on other game outcomes.

As it stands, Iowa enters with the same seed as a season ago, when they won the whole damn thing. And while this is not last year’s team, this is also not last year’s Big Ten Conference.

Each of the first two games in this year’s tournament has seen an upset with 14th seed Minnesota eliminating those same Nebraska Cornhuskers that crushed the souls of Iowa fans while 13th seed Ohio State likely killed any hopes of 12th seed Wisconsin making the NCAA Tournament.

Now the Buckeyes advance to face your Iowa Hawkeyes in day two action. Here’s an updated look at the full bracket as of Thursday morning.

For details on today’s matchup, be sure to check out the full preview and statistical breakdown posted earlier today by BoilerHawk. Here’s a rundown of details, including how to watch, listen, bet and more as Iowa starts their quest for a second straight Big Ten Tournament title.

How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 9th

Time: 1:30p CT

Opponent: Ohio State Buckeyes (14-18, 5-15)

Location: United Center - Chiccago, IL

Gambling (by DraftKings): Iowa -4 | Iowa -190/OSU +160 | O/U 153

TV: BTN

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network

Streaming: Fox Sports Live

The winner of today’s matchup will advance to take on Michigan State in the quarterfinal.

For further details on the Big Ten Tournament, be sure to check out the Big Ten’s Tournament Central.

Go Hawks!