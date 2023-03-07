Iowa Hawkeyes Baseball: 3-0 Weekend!

The #23 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes baseball team returned to action this past weekend in Mobile, Alabama. The Hawks took the championship in the South Alabama Invitational. The Hawkeyes beat Southern 20-8, South Alabama 6-2, and Pepperdine 10-1. Iowa improved to 9-1 this season.

Southern

In the Southern game the Hawkeyes tore the cover off the ball. The Hawks had 14 hits and drew nine walks which led to 20 runs. Chase Moseley (RF) was 2-for-3 with a grand slam.

Not to be left out, second baseman Sam Hojnar hit a grand slam of his own. Shortstop Michael Seegers was 3-for-4 and left fielder Brennen Dorighi and catcher Cade Moss each had two hits. Batters love when the wind is making flags in the outfield stand at attention. Pitchers? Not so much. Iowa’s starter Ty Langenberg pitched well enough to get his first win. He went five innings giving up six hits and three earned runs. His control was not where it should be; he allowed six bases on balls. Langenberg is 1-1 with an ERA of 5.03 on the season. Keaton Anthony went 2 2⁄ 3 innings allowing four hits and 4 earned runs. Will Christopherson came in and pitched to one batter, striking him out. Cade Obermueller came on and pitched a scoreless ninth. Obermueller has not given up a run in his two appearances. He will be a factor as the year progresses.

South Alabama

The Saturday game was more of a pitching/defensive contest than Friday’s game. The Hawks allowed two runs on four hits. Iowa product Marcus Morgan went four innings and give up three hits and two earned runs. He struck out seven and walked three. If Morgan’s control is on, he’s a tremendous pitcher with some nasty stuff. Jared Simpson (2-0) came on in relief and was fantastic. He went four innings and allowed just one hit. Will Christopherson pitched the ninth inning. Offensively Michael Seegers had two hits as did Sam Hognar.

Pepperdine

The Hawkeyes easily handled Pepperdine to improve to 9-1. Michael Seegers stayed hot going 4-for-6. For the three game series Seegers was 9-for-15 (.600). Seegers and Sam Hojnar both hit home runs. A shoutout to Seegers’ sweet ‘stache.

@mSeegs_is4real legs out a 2 RBI triple!!!



T4 | Iowa 4, South Alabama 2#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/1HKmQEQR9N — Iowa Baseball (@UIBaseball) March 5, 2023

Sam Petersen (LF) was 2-for-4. On the mound the Hawkeyes went with multi-sport athlete Brody Brecht. Brecht went four innings and gave up three hits, one earned run, and he walked three. Brecht struck out six batters. Much like Marcus Morgan, when Brecht is getting the ball over the plate he is as talented as they come. Zach Voelker came on in relief and shut the door. He went five fantastic innings and allowed three baserunners and no runs. Voelker improved to 2-0 on the year. Having a relief pitcher who can throw a handful of quality innings is quite the luxury. He will be a key piece on how Iowa’s season unfolds.

On Deck:

Iowa hosts Coe College later today. First pitch is at 4:05pm. Oftentimes Coach Rick Heller uses this mid-week games to sprinkle in some at bats and innings for younger, less experienced players. The game can be seen on B1G+ and can be heard on the Hawkeye Radio Network.

This weekend the Hawks head to the Lone Star state to play a three game series against Texas Tech in Lubbock, TX. The games will be on the Hawkeye Radio Network.

Friday, March 10 - 6:30pm

Saturday, March 11 - 2pm

Sunday, March 12 - 1pm

The Hawkeyes are off to one of their best starts since 2015 when the Hawks also started 9-1. Keep stacking those wins, Hawks! As always, it’s great to be a Hawkeye!