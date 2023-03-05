Iowa Wrestling: Big Ten Tournament HTW Guide, & Thread for Day TWO - Sessions III & IV

Our Iowa Hawkeyes are firmly in 2nd place heading into the final day of the Big Ten Tournament.

TEAM SCORES:

PSU 120.0 IOWA 108.5 NEB 98.5 OSU 77.0 MINN 73.0

All ten wrestlers are still alive with 3 in the finals and the 7 in the wrestle-backs, but more importantly perhaps, all ten are NCAA bound and have locked-up their auto bids.

Finals:

125: #1 Spencer Lee vs #2 Liam Cronin (NEB)

141: #1 Real Woods vs #3 Brock Hardy (NEB)

165: #3 Patrick Kennedy vs #1 Dean Hamiti (WISC)

***Woods and PK are in their 1st finals, while Lee is chasing down his 3rd B10 title***

Cons Semi’s:

149: #4 Max Murin vs #3 Yahya Thomas (NW)

174: #7 Nelson Brands vs #4 Bailee O’Reilly (MINN)

197: #5 Jacob Warner vs #6 Jaxon Smith (MD)

285: #3 Tony Cassioppi vs #4 Lucas Davison (NW)

7th Place:

133: #8 Brody Teske vs #7 Joe Heilmann (RUT)

157: #5 Cobe Siebrecht vs #10 Derek Gilcher (IND)

184: #5 Abe Assad vs #6 Layne Malczewski (MSU)

***It appears that Malczewski has medically forfeited, so Assad places 7th***

For the most part it was a great opening day for our guys. We have a tourney high 17.0 bonus points with 7 of of the 10 contributing to the onslaught, meanwhile PSU uncharacteristically only has 8.5 bonus points.

Our large out-put in the open rounds actually gave us a small lead midway through the semi-final matches up until PSU’s big 4 took over from 174lbs and up.

We’re pretty much tracking where we thought we would with a few in the finals, a few underperforming and a couple punching above their seed.

If you’d like to read through yesterdays game thread you may do so HERE.

Broadcast Info

Session times:

Session III (Cons semi’s // 7th) - 12:00PM God’s Time (Central) // Sunday March 5th, 2023

Finals // Medal Round - 3:30PM God’s Time (Central) // Sunday March 5th, 2023

Location: Crisler Center // Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: BTN // Foxsports (single mat)

BTN+ (individual mats)

Radio: iHeartRadio (AM800 KXIC)