Iowa Wrestling: Big Ten Tournament HTW Guide, & Thread for Day TWO - Sessions III & IV

Our Iowa Hawkeyes are firmly in 2nd place heading into the final day of the Big Ten Tournament.
TEAM SCORES:
- PSU 120.0
- IOWA 108.5
- NEB 98.5
- OSU 77.0
- MINN 73.0
All ten wrestlers are still alive with 3 in the finals and the 7 in the wrestle-backs, but more importantly perhaps, all ten are NCAA bound and have locked-up their auto bids.
Finals:
125: #1 Spencer Lee vs #2 Liam Cronin (NEB)
141: #1 Real Woods vs #3 Brock Hardy (NEB)
165: #3 Patrick Kennedy vs #1 Dean Hamiti (WISC)
***Woods and PK are in their 1st finals, while Lee is chasing down his 3rd B10 title***
Cons Semi’s:
149: #4 Max Murin vs #3 Yahya Thomas (NW)
174: #7 Nelson Brands vs #4 Bailee O’Reilly (MINN)
197: #5 Jacob Warner vs #6 Jaxon Smith (MD)
285: #3 Tony Cassioppi vs #4 Lucas Davison (NW)
7th Place:
133: #8 Brody Teske vs #7 Joe Heilmann (RUT)
157: #5 Cobe Siebrecht vs #10 Derek Gilcher (IND)
184: #5 Abe Assad vs #6 Layne Malczewski (MSU)
***It appears that Malczewski has medically forfeited, so Assad places 7th***
For the most part it was a great opening day for our guys. We have a tourney high 17.0 bonus points with 7 of of the 10 contributing to the onslaught, meanwhile PSU uncharacteristically only has 8.5 bonus points.
Our large out-put in the open rounds actually gave us a small lead midway through the semi-final matches up until PSU’s big 4 took over from 174lbs and up.
We’re pretty much tracking where we thought we would with a few in the finals, a few underperforming and a couple punching above their seed.
If you’d like to read through yesterdays game thread you may do so HERE.
Broadcast Info
Session times:
Session III (Cons semi’s // 7th) - 12:00PM God’s Time (Central) // Sunday March 5th, 2023
Finals // Medal Round - 3:30PM God’s Time (Central) // Sunday March 5th, 2023
Location: Crisler Center // Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: BTN // Foxsports (single mat)
BTN+ (individual mats)
Radio: iHeartRadio (AM800 KXIC)
