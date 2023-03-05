Iowa vs Nebraska: Huskers Stats, How to Watch, & Game Thread

The Iowa Hawkeyes (19-11, 11-8) will honor Connor McCaffery & Filip Rebrača for senior day as the Hawkeyes look to close out their careers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a win over the kinda-surging Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-15, 8-11).

After notching eight games over 1 point/possession in their first 23 outings, the Huskers have exceeded that threshold in six of seven games since the calendar turned to February. If things break right for them tomorrow (beat Iowa & tie Wisconsin/Penn State at 9-11) they could get out of the Wednesday games. For Iowa, the stakes remain the same: win and they seal a double bye. The right breaks happen outside of Iowa City could vault the Hawks up to the 2 seed and highest conference finish under Fran McCaffery.

The last time these two faced off, Kris Murray returned from his foot injury and, while he led the game with 17 points, didn’t have the assertiveness we’ve seen in recent outings. Rebrača tallied 16 himself but Iowa collectively reached the nadir of their offensive performances this season with 0.76 points/possession and 50 on the game. YUCK.

On the flipside, all five Husker starters reached double digits. It wasn’t fun at all!

Since then, starters Juwan Gary & Emmanuel Bandoumel went down with season-ending injuries as did Denim Dawson who filled in for Gary as starter in eight games. Guard Keisei Tominaga has surged in recent outings as he’s settled into the starting lineup with 20 points in six of the past seven games. Sam Griesel remains a do-it-all wing while Derrick Walker holds down the fort in the post.

Below are some additional details on Nebraska and how to watch.

About the Cornhuskers

Season averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 67.3 / 69.4

RPG: 34.7 / 35.5

APG: 12.8 / 15.0

TOPG: 12.8 / 12.2

FG%: 45.4% / 42.5%

3P%: 31.7% / 33.9%

Coach:

Fred Hoiberg: 4th season at Nebraska, 9th overall

Record: 39-82 (.322) at Nebraska, 154-138 (.527) overall

Statistical Leaders:

PPG: Derrick Walker 13.8, Keisei Tominaga 12.9

RPG: Walker 7.1 (2.1 ORPG), Sam Griesel 5.6 (0.3 ORPG)

APG: Griesel 3.8, Walker 3.6

FG%: Walker 58.9%, Sam Hoiberg 53.5%

3P%: Tominaga 40.6%, Hoiberg 36.8%

Presumed starters ($) & 2022-23 stats:

G - #10 Jamarques Lawrence, Fr, 6’3”, 185 lbs: 4.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 39.4% FG, 32.8% 3P, 17.0 MPG

G - #30 Keisei Tominaga, Jr, 6’2”, 175 lbs: 12.9 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 49.8% FG, 40.6% 3P, 24.5 MPG

G - #0 CJ Wilcher, So, 6’5”, 208 lbs: 7.8 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 1.3 APG, 39.0% FG, 31.0% 3P, 27.0 MPG

G - #5 Sam Griesel, Sr, 6’7”, 216 lbs: 11.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.8 APG, 44.7% FG, 30.4% 3P, 33.6 MPG

F - #13 Derrick Walker, Sr, 6’9”, 245 lbs: 13.8 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 2.1 ORPG, 3.6 TOPG, 58.9% FG, 30.5 MPG

Last 5 games:

L - v Michigan State, 80-67 (2/28)

W - v Minnesota, 78-67 (2/25)

W - v Maryland, 70-66 OT (2/19)

W - at Rutgers, 82-72 (2/14)

W - v Wisconsin, 73-63 OT (2/11)

2023 KenPom: ($)

AdjEfficiency: +7.22 (98)

AdjOffense: 106.7 (158)

AdjDefense: 99.5 (61)

AdjTempo: 67.4 (196)

2022:

AdjEfficiency: +2.83 (140)

AdjOffense: 105.8 (117)

AdjDefense: 102.9 (178)

AdjTempo: 71.2 (19)

NET: 94

Bart Torvik: 107

Evan Miyakawa: 134

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 5th

Time: 1:00pm CT, after Maryland at Penn State

Opponent: Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-15, 8-11); Big Ten Conference; Lincoln, NE

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena; Iowa City, IA

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network (Gary Dolphin & Bob Hansen)

TV: Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler & Robbie Hummel)

Streaming: FOX Sports Live