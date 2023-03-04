Iowa Wrestling: Big Ten Tournament HTW Guide, & Thread for Day One - Sessions I & II

My sincerest apologies, I was not able to get a preview together in time.

I will be around today and tomorrow to keep you guys updated though. I won’t be doing individual play-by-play but I will do my best to post match results and team scores as we chug through the tourney.

Here is a link to the complete tournament brackets on Trackwrestling.

Allocations:

These are the designated auto-bids to the NCAA tournament. So our guys must place this number or higher to lock-up a spot.

125: 9 (may drop to 8 because OSU’s Malik Heinselman is out due to injury)

133: 9

141: 9

157: 10

165: 8

174: 7

184: 9

197: 9

285: 9

IOWA’S FIRST ROUND/QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPS

*** # indicates tournament seed, not national ranking***

125 – #1 Spencer Lee vs. #8 Dean Peterson (RU) // #9 Jack Medley (UM)

133 – #8 Brody Teske vs. #9 RayVon Foley (MSU)

141 – #1 Real Woods vs. #8 Parker Filius (PUR) //#9 Dylan D’Emilio (OSU)

149 – #4 Max Murin vs. #13 Payton Omania (MSU)

157 – #5 Cobe Siebrecht vs. #12 Paddy Gallagher (OSU)

165 – #3 Patrick Kennedy vs. #14 John Best (MD)

174 – #7 Nelson Brands vs. #10 Jackson Turley (RUT)

184 – #5 Abe Assad vs. #12 Ben Vanadia (PUR)

197 – #5 Jacob Warner vs. #12 Andrew Davison (NW)

285 – #3 Tony Cassioppi vs. #14 Austin Emerson (NEB)

Broadcast Info

Session times:

Session I - 9AM God’s Time (Central) // Saturday March 4th, 2023

Session II - 4:30PM God’s Time (Central) // Saturday March 4th, 2023

TV: BTN // Foxsports (single mat)

BTN+ (individual mats)

Location: Crisler Center // Ann Arbor, Michigan