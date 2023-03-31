NCAAW Tournament Final Four: How to Watch #2 Iowa Hawkeyes vs #1 South Carolina Gamecocks (Including Carver Game Watch Details)

You can watch every women’s March Madness game with Sling TV.

Can. You. Believe it?!?

Game day is here and for just the second time in program history and the first in exactly 30 years, your Iowa Hawkeye women are set to tip off in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes are fresh off a 97-83 win over the Louisville Cardinals in the Elite Eight and they’re looking for more. The last time Iowa reached the Elite Eight, in 2019, they ran into an absolute buzzsaw and were defeated 85-53 by eventual champion and #1 overall seed Baylor.

Now the Hawkeyes have overcome that hurdle by making the Final Four, but again find themselves staring at the #1 overall see as they are set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina comes into this one at 36-0, having not lost a game in 389 days. That includes last year’s NCAA Tournament, where they emerged as national champions.

The Gamecocks boast an incredibly talented roster that includes last year’s national player of the year and this year’s defensive player of the year Aliyah Boston. At 6’5”, Boston is a force to be reckoned with in the middle. But for as incredible as Boston has been this year and last, she’s not South Carolina’s biggest player, or their highest scorer. Those honors go to the 6’7” Kamilla Cardosa and starting guard Zia Cooke.

SC will come at the Hawkeyes in waves with talent and depth to apply constant aggressive pressure. But Iowa boasts the best player in the country in Caitlin Clark and like Boston, she’s not alone. The Hawkeyes play incredibly well as a team and despite the defensive prowess of the Gamecocks, it’s Iowa which leads the nation in scoring.

It will be a classic story of the unstoppable force and the immovable object. A clash of the titans, featuring your stereotypical David and Goliath.

Here are the details for tonight’s matchup.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 31st

Time: 8:30pm CT

Opponent: #1 South Carolina Gamecocks (36-0, 16-0)

Location: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

Gambling (by DraftKings): South Carolina -11.5 | South Carolina -675/Iowa +500 | O/U 150.5

TV: ESPN/ESPNU

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Despite expected inclement weather in the Iowa City area, the university is also hosting a live watch party for those interested. Gates to Carver-Hawkeye Arena are set to open at 7:30pm CT with free parking available in surrounding university lots. Admission is free and concessions will be open (including Carver cones!). Fans are asked to sit on the east side of the arena. Floor seating will not be available due to ongoing construction.

**UPDATE**

Per the University of Iowa, due to the expected dangerous weather in eastern Iowa, the game watch at Carver has been cancelled tonight. Stay safe if you’re in the area.

*****

The winner of tonight’s matchup will advance to play for a national championship on Sunday afternoon against the winner of #1 Virginia Tech and #3 LSU. That game will tip at 6pm tonight on ESPN, immediately preceding Iowa’s matchup with the Gamecocks.

Here’s a look at the full women’s NCAA Tournament bracket.

Go Hawks!