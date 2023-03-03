Iowa Women’s Basketball: How to Watch The Hawkeyes vs Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team closed out the regular season in memorable fashion, with Clark drilling a buzzer beater to give the Hawkeyes a 86-85 win over #2 Indiana in Carver. The win locked up the #2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament for the Hawkeyes, allowing Iowa to sit and wait through the first two rounds, which tipped off earlier this week.

Now, with two days of games in the books (which have gone almost entirely chalk), the Hawkeyes are set to begin their postseason run, searching for a second straight Big Ten Tournament title to help further bolster their already impressive NCAA Tournament resumes.

Here’s a quick look at the tournament bracket coming into the day.

As you can see, first up for the Hawkeyes is our most hated rival, Purdue. The Boilermakers are fresh off a near-death experience against the sub-.500 Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday that saw Purdue come within an inch of their tournament lives. Instead, Jayla Smith drilled a triple with seven seconds remaining and the Boilers advanced to take on Iowa tonight.

The matchup will be just the second between Iowa and Purdue this season. The Hawkeyes dominated the first matchup 83-68 way back on December 29th behind a 24/6/5 performance from Caitlin Clark. McKenna Warnock added 19 and 9 while Monika Czinano topped it off with 12 and 5.

Purdue is led by Lasha Petree, who averages 14.6 points per contest, as well as Jeanae Terry, who leads the team at 7.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. Abbey Ellis and Caitlyn Harper also average double figures on the season.

Here’s a quick look at the details for tonight’s contest

How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 3rd

Time: 5:30p CT

Opponent: Purdue Boilermakers (19-9, 9-8)

Location: Target Center - Minneapolis, MN

Gambling (by DraftKings): Iowa -11.5 | Iowa -750/Purdue +550 | O/U 155.5

TV: BTN

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network

Streaming: Fox Sports Live

The winner of tonight’s quarterfinal matchup will advance to take on the winner of Illinois-Maryland in the semifinal. That matchup will follow the Hawkeyes and Boilermakers at approximately 8pm CT on BTN.

For further details on the women’s Big Ten Tournament, be sure to check out the Big Ten’s Tournament Central.

Go Hawks!