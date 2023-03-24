NCAAW Tournament Sweet 16: How to Watch #2 Iowa Hawkeyes vs #6 Colorado Buffaloes

You can watch every women’s March Madness game with Sling TV.

The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team has picked up the torch as the only team left standing from the state of Iowa in this spring’s set of championships. Despite a trio of state schools making both the men’s and women’s tournaments, only the Hawkeye women remain in March Madness.

But the Hawks have their sites set much higher than the current Sweet Sixteen run. On the line tonight is a return to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019 and just the fifth time in program history. After an early exit a season ago, this group is motivated to atone for past grievances and break through that barrier.

Standing in their way is a very talented Colorado squad that fought ferociously in an overtime thriller to defeat 3-seed Duke on Monday evening. They come into the night at 25-8 overall and now boasting a trio of wins over top-15 teams on the season (Duke ends their season at #13 in the AP while the Buffaloes already had wins over #8 Utah and #8 UCLA - both at home). They are a physical bunch that emphasizes defense, giving up fewer than 59 points per game on the season.

Colorado is 17-0 when allowing 60 or fewer points this season. They’re 8-8 when opponents top 61 points. The Hawkeyes have not scored fewer than 68 points in a game this season.

So, which style will win out? Will it be Caitlin Clark and the high-flying Hawkeyes that outscore the Buffaloes? Or will Colorado be able to slow things down and turn defense into a trip to the Elite Eight? We’re about to find tout.

Here are the details for tonight’s matchup.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 24th

Time: 6:30pm CT

Opponent: #6 Colorado (25-8, 13-5)

Location: Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

Gambling (by DraftKings): Iowa -6.5 | Iowa -260/Colorado +220 | O/U 147

TV: ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The winner of today’s matchup will advance to the Elite Eight to take on the winner of 8-seed Ole Miss (who took down #1 Stanford in the Round of 32) and 5-seed Louisville on Sunday. That game will follow Iowa’s matchup with Colorado on ESPN at approximately 9pm CT.

Here’s a look at the full women’s NCAA Tournament bracket.

Go Hawks!