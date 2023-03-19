NCAAW Tournament Round 2: How to Watch #2 Iowa Hawkeyes vs #10 Georgia Bulldogs

It’s been a rough weekend for Iowa Hawkeyes athletics. Spencer Lee’s bid for 4 straight national championships came to a shocking end just after the Hawkeye men’s hoops team fell once again in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. But the Iowa women now hold the torch and a 2-seed hosting their final home game of the year as they take on 10-seed Georgia in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs come into the day at 22-11 and fresh off an upset win over 7-seed Florida State. Head coach and former Hawkeye (and Cedar Rapids native) Katie Abrahamson-Henderson commented on the challenge ahead for Georgia, but also expects the Bulldogs to present some challenges of their own for the Hawkeyes with a slew of different defenses and aggressive pressure.

For Iowa, the focus is on taking care of business as they did in the opening round against SE Louisiana. A win today means a return to the Sweet Sixteen for the third time if five years and an opportunity for the program’s first Elite Eight run since Megan Gustafson graduated.

Here are the details for todays’ matchup.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 19th

Time: 2:00pm CT

Opponent: #10 Georgia (22-11, 13-3)

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena - Iowa City, IA

Gambling (by DraftKings): Iowa -14 | Iowa -1250/Georgia +800 | O/U 147

TV: ABC

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The winner of today’s matchup will advance to the Sweet Sixteen to take on the winner of 3-seed Duke and 6-seed Colorado next weekend. Here’s a look at the full women’s NCAA Tournament bracket.

Go Hawks!