Iowa vs SE Louisiana in the 1st Round of the NCAAW Tournament: How to Watch, Listen & More

While the Hawkeye men saw their regular season (and now entire season) come to a screeching halt, the Iowa women saw the complete opposite. Caitlin Clark drilled a dagger through the heart of then-#2 Indiana on senior day and used that momentum to run through the Big Ten gauntlet en route to their second straight Big Ten Tournament Championship.

Now Clark, Czinano and the rest of the Hawkeyes look to continue with that head of steam and blow through the first two rounds of the NCAA Women’s Tournament in Iowa City. On the other side of those first two matchups is a third trip to the Sweet Sixteen in five years and an opportunity for the program’s first Elite Eight run since superstar Megan Gustafson departed the program. Beyond that, it’s all gravy as Iowa sets its eyes on just the second Final Four run in program history and the first in 30 years.

Before they can get there, however, the Hawkeyes need to take care of business inside the friendly confines of Carver-Hawkeye Arena and avoid the early exit gate that has plagued the men each of the last two years. They open things up today with a matchup against a scrappy SE Louisiana team that is fresh off its own conference tournament championship.

Here are the details for todays’ matchup.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 17th

Time: 3:00pm CT

Opponent: #15 SE Louisiana (21-9, 14-4)

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena - Iowa City, IA

Gambling (by DraftKings): Iowa -29.5 | O/U 140.5

TV: ESPN

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network

Streaming: Watch ESPN

The winner of today’s matchup will advance to take on the winner of 7-seed Florida State and 10-seed Georgia on Sunday. Here’s a look at the full women’s NCAA Tournament bracket.

Go Hawks!