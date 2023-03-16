Iowa Wrestling: NCAA Tournament HTW Guide & Thread for Day ONE- Sessions I & II

This morning we officially kick of the 2023 NCAA wrestling tournament and what a dozy it’ll be! We’re sending all 10 wrestlers to the tournament including two top seeds: Spencer Lee (125) and Real Woods (141).

Our Hawkeyes are going to be in a dogfight from the onset. We’re going to be pushed early and if we can survive day one we’re going to set ourselves up nicely for some quarterfinal action on Friday.

Penn State is the betting favorite to win it, but no one is counting Iowa out just yet. However, we will need some help from other teams as well as winning these early round matches to give ourselves a shot. As it stands with the projected points we’re sitting firmly in 2nd place with Nebraska and Missouri nipping at heels.

If you’re looking for the official brackets you can found those HERE.

Likewise if you want to follow along with mat assignments, scores, and other general tournament information that is located HERE.

First Round Matches:

125: #1 Spencer Lee vs #33 Tucker Owens (Air Force) or #32 Tanner Jordan (SDSU)

133: #23 Brody Teske vs #10 Lucas Byrd (Illinois)

141: #1 Real Woods vs #33 Josh Mason (Bloomington) or #32 Kal Miller (MD)

149: #8 Max Murin vs #25 Caleb Tyus (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville)

157: #14 Cobe Siebrecht vs #19 Garrett Model (Wisconsin)

165: #6 Patrick Kennedy vs #27 Will Formato (Appalachian St).

174: #11 Nelson Brands vs #22 Alex Falson (North Carolina State)

184: #12 Abe Assad vs #21 Giuseppe Hoose (Buffalo)

197: #14 Jacob Warner vs #19 Cameron Caffey (Michigan State)

285: #4 Tony Cassioppi vs #29 Jaron Smith (Maryland)

Broadcast Info

Session times:

Session I - 11AM God’s Time (Central) // Thursday, March 16th, 2023

Session II - 6PM God’s Time (Central) // Thursday, March 16th, 2023

TV: Session I is available on ESPNU, Session II will be on ESPN

Streaming: Individual mats for all sessions are available on ESPN3

Radio: iHeartRadio (AM800 KXIC)

Location: BOK Center // Tulsa, OK

Mat Tracking: Trackwrestling

We have a restoration crew coming to the house tomorrow so I’ll do my best to keep everyone updated. If you see me falling behind then anyone, everyone, whoever, please jump in! This is NCAA tournament time, no toe is safe.

GO IOWA!!!