Hawkeyes set to take on Auburn in 8/9 matchup in Alabama

Despite the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13, 11-9) bowing out early in the Big Ten conference tournament, they still landed squarely in the field of 68 with an 8 seed in the Midwest bracket. They’ll play the Auburn Tigers (20-12, 10-8) in Birmingham, AL on Thursday with a time to be revealed later.

Like Iowa, the Tigers are looking to the tournament to rewrite the final month or so of their season. They started hot, at 16-3 & 6-1 in the SEC before finishing 4-9 in the final 13 games of their season. The storyline will be Iowa taking on Bruce Pearl who was entangled in a the Deon Thomas recruiting scandal while on Tom Davis’ staff at Iowa.

Secondarily, Auburn getting a virtual home game in the first round (or two) of the tournament while serving as a 9-seed is ... generous. It’s reminiscent of 2019 when Iowa faced Cincinnati 100 miles away in Columbus as part of the 7-10 game.

In the lead-up to the bracket reveal, Bracket Matrix slid Iowa down to a 9-seed. Of the 111 available brackets, one had Iowa at a 7 and another a 11 but all had the Hawks on theirs. Despite he loss in the conference tournament and the 2-4 close to the season did Iowa no favors on the seed-line, the Hawks were granted that 8-seed.

The winner of the Iowa-Auburn game will play the winner of the 1-seeded Houston Cougars & 16-seeded Northern Kentucky Norsemen.

We’ll have more on the Tigers in the coming days, but some quick hitters put them as the weakest 12 seed - 83rd per KenPom. Notable performances outside of their conference tournament include a win at UNI and a neutral site victory against NC State. They lost at Drake. One common opponent? Utah State. The Spiders lost 85-74 in their second game of the season.

Game times will be announced later, and we’ll update the post here, but by virtue of the Birmingham, AL pod, we know that it will be played on Thursday.

Other relevant teams in Iowa’s bracket include:

3-seed Xavier Musketeers

4-seed Indiana Hoosiers

6-seed Iowa State Cyclones

10-seed Penn State Nittany Lions

12-seed Drake Bulldogs