Hawkeye Women’s Basketball is Heating Up

In today’s world of “What have you done for me lately?” it’s easy to take things for granted and to always want more. As a Hawkeye fan we are all looking ahead to Tuesday’s huge game at Indiana. Before we delve into that, however, let’s celebrate what this Iowa team has done.

Hawks Beat Maryland

On February 2nd the Hawks put a ton of points on the board against an excellent Maryland squad. The Hawkeyes prevailed 96-82. All-everything Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 42 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Another day at the office for the National Player of the Year. Monika Czinano finished with 28 points and 6 rebounds. Freshman Hannah Stuelke continues to improve right before our eyes; she had 13 points. Stuelke is allowing Iowa’s fast break to become even faster. She runs the court very well and Iowa has the passers who will reward her for her efforts. Here is an example of the Hawkeyes running a fast break after a Maryland turnover.

Stuelke’s hustle puts so much pressure on a defense. Caitlin Clark deservedly gets a lot of attention for her scoring, but she creates just as many headaches for a defense because of her passing ability. The Hawkeyes lost the rebounding battle to the Terrapins, but the difference in the game was three point shooting. The Hawkeyes shot 33.3% (7-21) from deep whereas Maryland connected on just 11.1% (2-18). The Hawkeyes travel to Maryland February 21st.

Hawkeyes Throttle Penn State

If there was any worry about a letdown after Iowa’s tremendous game against Maryland, that question was answered in the first few minutes as the Hawkeyes traveled to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. The Hawks jumped out to a 10 point lead after the first quarter and went all-gas, no-brakes from that point on. Iowa at one point led by 49 points. It was a yawner that still allowed Iowa to empty its bench. Fourteen Hawkeyes saw considerable game time. Caitlin Clark had another triple-double. On the day she had 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists. Monika Czinano scored 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting (Czinano sits at 3rd place nationally with a field goal percentage of 67.3%). Czinano does an excellent job here of catching the ball in the low post, chinning it, and looking opposite for a wide-open three point shot from Kate Martin. Iowa’s spacing is phenomenal, but passes like this are next to impossible to defend.

Speaking of Kate Martin Iowa’s glue player was her typical Swiss Army knife self, scoring 11 points and grabbing 8 boards.

Hannah Stuelke had another solid game. She scored nine points and hauled in eight rebounds. The Hawkeyes dominated in every facet of the game. The Hawkeyes outrebounded Penn State 51 to 24. The Hawkeyes also shot the ball better and had 18 more assists than the Nittany Lions.

Hoosiers Up Next

The Hawkeyes and the Hoosiers have been extremely evenly matched the last couple of years. The Hawkeyes have come out on top the last three meetings, including the Big Ten Championship last year. Iowa prevailed 96-91, 88-82, and 74-67 last year. The game will be high-scoring and entertaining. The Hoosiers sit in first place in the B1G with an 11-1 record; the Hawkeyes are 10-1. Both teams will face off again in the final regular-season contest for both teams.

The Hoosiers are led by 6’3” senior forward Mackenzie Holmes. Holmes is averaging 22.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Holmes is not a three point threat, but she is both dominant and efficient inside the arc. Sydney Parrish is a bigger guard at 6’2”. She is averaging 13 points and 6 rebounds. Indiana has two shooters who scare me. Yarden Garzon and Grace Berger both shoot over 50% from three. If a shooter connects on 40% from deep that is excellent. Fifty percent is unheard of. The Hoosiers also have a Gopher transfer in Sara Scalia. The Hoosiers are experienced and talented, and you know they want payback from last season. It’s gonna be a fun ride the rest of the way, Hawk fans! It’s great to be a Hawkeye!

Hawks at Indiana

Thursday, Feb 9th

5:50pm Big Ten Network / Hawkeye Radio Network