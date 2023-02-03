Iowa Wrestling: No. 2 Iowa vs No. 12 Minnesota- How to Watch Guide & Match Thread

If you missed my preview don’t fear, there’s still time for a quick read right HERE.
PROBABLE LINEUP - Minnesota
125 - #1 Spencer Lee vs #6 Patrick McKee
133 - #17 Brody Teske // Cullan Schriever vs #15 Aaron Nagao // Jake Gilva
141 - #2 Real Woods vs #15 Jake Bergeland
149 - #6 Max Murin vs #15 Michael Blockhus
157 - #15 Cobe Siebrecht vs #17 Brayton Lee // Sebas Swiggum
165 - #13 Patrick Kennedy vs #28 Andrew Sparks // Cael Carlson
174 - #15 Nelson Brands vs #11 Bailee O’Reilly // Jared Krattiger
184 - TBA vs #10 Isaiah Salazar
197 - #7 Jacob Warner vs #28 Michael Foy
285 - #3 Tony Cassioppi vs #32 Garrett Joles
Broadcast Info
Opponent: Minnesota
Dual time: 8:00PM GT (Central) // Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
Location: Maturi Pavilion // Minneapolis, MN
Radio: iHeartRadio (AM800 KXIC)
Another reminder that I probably won’t be available for a play-by-play tonight. If anyone else would like to jump in, please do so.
