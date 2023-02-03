Iowa Wrestling: No. 2 Iowa vs No. 12 Minnesota- How to Watch Guide & Match Thread

If you missed my preview don’t fear, there’s still time for a quick read right HERE.

PROBABLE LINEUP - Minnesota

125 - #1 Spencer Lee vs #6 Patrick McKee

133 - #17 Brody Teske // Cullan Schriever vs #15 Aaron Nagao // Jake Gilva

141 - #2 Real Woods vs #15 Jake Bergeland

149 - #6 Max Murin vs #15 Michael Blockhus

157 - #15 Cobe Siebrecht vs #17 Brayton Lee // Sebas Swiggum

165 - #13 Patrick Kennedy vs #28 Andrew Sparks // Cael Carlson

174 - #15 Nelson Brands vs #11 Bailee O’Reilly // Jared Krattiger

184 - TBA vs #10 Isaiah Salazar

197 - #7 Jacob Warner vs #28 Michael Foy

285 - #3 Tony Cassioppi vs #32 Garrett Joles

Broadcast Info

Opponent: Minnesota

Dual time: 8:00PM GT (Central) // Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

Location: Maturi Pavilion // Minneapolis, MN

TV/ Online: BTN // Foxsports

Radio: iHeartRadio (AM800 KXIC)

Another reminder that I probably won’t be available for a play-by-play tonight. If anyone else would like to jump in, please do so.