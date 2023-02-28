Iowa Hawkeyes Baseball: Hawks Take 2 of 3

Your 5-1 Iowa Hawkeyes (and now 24th-ranked) packed their gear and once again headed south to warmer climes. The Hawkeyes travelled to Texas to play in the Karbach Round Rock Classic. All Heller’s 9 did was go 2 and 1 with a shellacking of number one-ranked LSU.

Sam Houston

The Hawkeyes hadn’t yet thawed out by the time they took the field against Sam Houston. The Hawks managed just three hits and didn’t score a run. The lone bright spot offensively was Raider Tello (3B). The transfer from Pasadena City College had two hits on the day. He is slashing .296/.345/.333 after the first six games. Ty Langenberg (0-1) got the loss, going 4.2 innings, giving up nine hits, and allowing three earned runs. He did strike out six batters, walking just one. Keaton Anthony pitched 3.1 innings and allowed three earned runs. Nick Gottilla pitched a scoreless 9th inning.

LSU

The Hawkeyes got out of the gate quickly jumping on top of the Tigers for three runs in the first inning and one in the third. They never looked back. Iowa native Brody Brecht started on the mound for the Hawkeyes and went 3.1 innings. He allowed one hit and two earned runs. He struck out six. He was erratic with eight walks and two wild pitches. Brecht has some electric stuff. He was ejected in the 4th inning. Brecht appeared to disagree with some of the calls by the home plate umpire. Brecht’s ERA on the year is 2.16. Jared Simpson (1-0) came on in relief to get the win. He went 4.2 innings and allowed two earned runs. He struck out eight batters. Will Christophersen came on the pitch the final three outs and threw a clean inning.

Offensively the Hawkeyes pounded the baseball. Iowa had 16 hits, including three long balls (Keaton Anthony, Brennen Dorighi, and Brayden Frazier.) Shortstop Michael Seegers and First baseman Brennen Dorighi led the Hawkeyes with three hits apiece. Four Iowa batters collected two hits (Raider Tello, Keaton Anthony, Kyle Huckstorf, and Sam Petersen).

After knocking off the number one team in the country, it would be easy to lose focus and lay an egg the next day. That did not come to fruition. Iowa beat the Wildcats 6-5 on a Keaton Anthony Big Fly.

Touch ‘em all, Keaton Anthony! Anthony was 3-for-5 on the day. Kyle Huckstorf (CF) had two hits and Cade Moss (C) hit his way on twice.

On the hill the Hawkeyes went with another Iowa product, Marcus Morgan. He went 3.1 innings, allowed 4 hits and 4 runs, and walked 3 while striking out 4. Here is some of Morgan’s stuff. Nasty.

Here's a look at all of Morgan's K's... https://t.co/yBD1Rd0gJ9 pic.twitter.com/ugtpDVQPw5 — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) February 27, 2023

Zach Voelker replaced Morgan and was phenomenal. He picked up his first win in 5.1 innings of work. He allowed four hits, 1 earned run, walked none, and struck out five.

On Deck:

The Hawkeyes host Loras on Tuesday, February 28th. The game is at 4pm and available on BTN+ and the Hawkeye Radio Network. Baseball in the middle of winter (ok, I’m in Minneapolis) seems like a jolly good time. Hopefully it’s nicer in the Iowa tropics.

This weekend the Hawkeyes travel to participate in the South Alabama Invitational. I wonder if Coach Heller needs an Assistant (to the) Regional Manager. I’d be willing to travel with the squad to help out.

Friday, March 3: Southern University (Noon)

Saturday, March 4: South Alabama (6:30pm)

Sunday, March 5: Pepperdine (11am)

The games are available on the Hawkeye Radio Network.

It’s great to be a Hawkeye, and as always... Go Hawks!