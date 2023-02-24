Iowa vs Michigan State: Spartan stats

The Iowa Hawkeyes (17-11, 9-8) take on the Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7) in some brunch basketball to avoid the three game slide to .500 in conference.

Michigan State is coming off an emotional victory over Indiana, 80-65, after the tragedy in East Lansing behind guards Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard combining for 45 points. Sparty & co forced 14 turnovers, including 7 from Trayce Jackson-Davis.

In the first matchup, Iowa struggled shooting (3/17 from deep) like nearly every other road game. Ahron Ulis had a career high 17 points but also had 6 turnovers. Filip Rebrača provided some stability down low with 16 points & 11 rebounds, but took 15 shots to get there.

About the Spartans

Season averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 68.5 / 65.3

RPG: 36.2 / 32.9

APG: 14.6 / 12.2

TOPG: 11.0 / 9.8

FG%: 44.4% / 41.0%

3P%: 37.5% / 29.3%

Coach:

Tom Izzo: 28th season at Michigan State, 28th overall

Record: 683-277 (.711)

Statistical Leaders:

PPG: Tyson Walker 14.0, Joey Hauser 13.8

RPG: Hauser 7.1 (1.5 ORPG), Mady Sissoko 6.1 (1.6 ORPG)

APG: AJ Hoggard 5.8, Walker 2.7

FG%: Sissoko 58.1%, Jaxon Kohler 50.6%

3P%: Hauser 42.2%, Walker 41.7%

Most used starters ($) & 2022-23 stats:

G - #11 AJ Hoggard, Jr, 6’4”, 205 lbs: 12.2 PPG, 5.8 APG, 3.8 RPG, 41.3% FG, 29.0% 3P, 2.6 TOPG, 30.2 MPG

G - #2 Tyson Walker, Sr, 6’1”, 180 lbs: 14.0 PPG, 2.7 APG, 44.8% FG, 41.7% 3P, 1.2 SPG, 33.1 MPG

G - #3 Jaden Akins, So, 6’4”, 190 lbs: 8.7 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 39.9% FG, 39.0% 3P, 26.3 MPG

F - #10 Joey Hauser, Gr, 6’9”, 220 lbs: 13.8 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.9 APG, 47.3% FG, 42.2% 3P, 33.6 MPG

C - #22 Mady Sissoko, Jr, 6’9”, 240 lbs: 5.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 58.1% FG, 21.5 MPG

Last 5 games:

W - v Indiana, 80-65 (2/21)

L - at Michigan, 84-72 (2/18)

W - at Ohio State, 62-41 (2/12)

W - v Maryland, 63-58 (2/7)

L - at Rutgers, 61-55 in Madison Square Garden (2/4)

2023 KenPom: ($)

AdjEfficiency: +16.90 (29)

AdjOffense: 111.7 (62)

AdjDefense: 94.8 (26)

AdjTempo: 65.2 (306)

2022:

AdjEfficiency: +14.76 (42)

AdjOffense: 111.9 (31)

AdjDefense: 97.1 (67)

AdjTempo: 67.5 (147)

NET: 35

Bart Torvik: 24

Evan Miyakawa: 27